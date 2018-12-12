sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.12.2018 | 17:07
PR Newswire

Targovax Presents at DNB 9th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, announces that CEO Øystein Soug presented today at DNB 9th Annual Nordic Healthcare Conference in Oslo, Norway.

The presentation provided a corporate overview, highlighting the Company's two platform technologies including clinical data from its lead pipeline asset, ONCOS-102, an oncolytic adenovirus, and the TG cancer vaccine program that targets tumors that express mutated forms of RAS - mutations known to drive cancer.

Please see the presentation attached. TRVX DNB presentation

The presentation is also available to download at www.targovax.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47-922-61-624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media and IR enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47-9300-1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert - FTI Consulting (International)
Phone: +44-20-3727-1000
Email: Targovax@fticonsulting.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-presents-at-dnb-9th-annual-nordic-healthcare-conference,c2698730

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17093/2698730/b5e0270377c81c80.pdf

TRVX DNB presentation


© 2018 PR Newswire