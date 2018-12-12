sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,09 Euro		-0,019
-17,43 %
WKN: A1H95Z ISIN: CA66516A1057 Ticker-Symbol: 0NG 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,112
0,129
17:22
0,113
0,128
16:20
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORP
NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORP0,09-17,43 %