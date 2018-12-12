The global stationary lead-acid battery market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the evolution of mobile communication network. The number of global cellular subscribers has increased manifold as the technology used in digital services improved over the years, the integration of various applications with wireless network has triggered this increase in mobile communication users. The technological improvements have focused on a faster and a more reliable cellular data network with each generation of the mobile communication network. The implementation of 4G/LTE provided high-speed connections for fast data streaming and brought in an increase in power requirements in the data center market, which assisted the growth of the power storage market for providing uninterrupted service. The improvements in mobile communication services led to rapid growth in the related markets, which also includes the stationary lead-acid battery market, as mobile communication requires an uninterrupted power supply.

This market research report on the global stationary lead-acid battery market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in VRLA battery adoption as one of the key emerging trends in the global stationary lead-acid battery market:

Global stationary lead-acid battery market: Rise in VRLA battery adoption to boost growth

VRLA batteries are designed to function at varying temperature ranges, and unlike flooded lead-acid batteries it does not require distilled water to be added to neutralize the excess heat generated inside the battery due to overcharging. Regular addition of distilled water is also recommended to reduce sulfation process that takes place in the flooded lead-acid battery. VRLA battery is aimed to eliminate regular maintenance of the battery technology as it is designed with an inbuilt valve for releasing the heat generated inside the battery. VRLA battery is classified based on the technology used as gel based and absorbed glass mat (AGM). Both these battery technologies are different from one another, but due to similar deep cycle and no spill characteristics of these technologies, they are grouped under gel-based battery technologies. VRLA batteries are used for motive power applications such as forklifts as well as in reserve applications such as UPS. However, even though VRLA has a shorter battery life, its low maintenance requirements and easy replacement support the better adoption of this battery technology, thus driving the growth in stationary applications.

"Along with the rise in VRLA battery adoption, the change in energy mix, the electrification era and smart grid, the need for continuous power supply and power storage, and the increase in recycling of lead-acid batteries are some other factors that are expected to enhance the growth of the global stationary lead-acid battery market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global stationary lead-acid battery market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global stationary lead-acid battery market by end-user (telecom and UPS) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 61%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to dominate the global stationary lead-acid battery market, as well as register the highest incremental growth.

