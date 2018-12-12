The global wind turbine foundation market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5%, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-on-year basis during the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005629/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global wind turbine foundation market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the change in energy mix. The demand for energy is driven by the growing global population and rising disposable income in developing countries. The energy mix is defined as the use of different proportions of energy sources such as fossil fuels, nuclear energy, and renewable energy to meet energy needs. However, this energy mix is changing globally with evolving policy measures and technological advances. According to the IEA World Energy Outlook 2017, renewable sources of energy catered 40% of the increased demand for primary energy during 1983-2017. IEA predicted that by 2040, the share of all renewable sources in the total power generation globally will also reach 40%. Further, in the European Union (EU), renewable energy sources will account for 80% of the new capacity, and it is expected that wind power will become the leading source of electricity soon after 2030 due to strong growth in both onshore and offshore segments. Thus, the growing contribution of renewable energy sources in the global energy mix has resulted in the increased installations of wind towers, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the global wind turbine foundation market.

This market research report on the global wind turbine foundation market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rapid installation of offshore wind farms as one of the key emerging trends in the global wind turbine foundation market:

Global wind turbine foundation market: Rapid installation of offshore wind farms

In the past few years, the offshore wind market has gained velocity in the global quest for installing clean and sustainable energy sources. Though onshore wind energy is considered a mature technology, the full potential of offshore wind is yet to be determined. However, offshore wind farms are experiencing rapid adoption, owing to better operational conditions when compared with onshore farms. The wind at sea is relatively stable, as the wind speed and direction are relatively consistent, and the fan utilization rate is higher as well. This results in the higher annual generating capacity of sea fans than the ones on the land. Moreover, offshore wind farms allow the installation of much larger fans, which leads to a higher output even with a smaller number of turbines. Due to its multiple advantages, multiple locations around the world has been scouted and approved for offshore wind farms installation, which, in turn, is expected to enhance the overall growth of the global wind turbines foundation market.

"Apart from the rapid installation of offshore wind farms, some other factors improving the growth of the market are the decrease in cost of wind electricity generation, rising demand for clean energy, the increasing height of wind towers, and regulations pertaining to clean energy," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global wind turbine foundation market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global wind turbine foundation market by application (onshore and offshore) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 47%, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the APAC region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005629/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com