ConfiDent ABC1 will begin the commercialization of the SafeGuard first generation of drilling instruments

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room, announced today the CE marking of a first range of DSG -enabled dental surgery instruments, outcomes of the collaboration with Adin Group.

This new generation of instruments named "SafeGuard" will allow Adin Group to commercialize to dental implantology practitioners a first range of products meeting their needs, in markets that recognize CE mark. They will also be able to develop clinical studies on a greater scale to further quantify the clinical benefits of the DSG guidance in dental implantology. SpineGuard and ConfiDent ABC identified three major dental applications for DSG with an estimated combined potential of 8 million dental procedures.

Stephane Bette, CEO of SpineGuard, declares: « This first generation of instruments equipped with the DSG guidance technology for dental applications is highlighting the efficiency of our collaboration with Adin Group and the strong commitment of both partners. We are extremely satisfied and proud to have supported Adin Group in their continued enthusiasm through the rapid supply and clearance of products that meet the needs of their market in terms of innovation driving enhanced safety and efficiency of procedures."

Erez Cohen, CEO of Adin Group, adds: The Adin's Group vision is to make excellent dentistry available to anyone everywhere. As a leading innovative group, the ADIN Group puts much effort in adopting new technologies and implementing them into its portfolio. This first generation of the SafeGuard, the fruition of tremendous cooperation between ADIN's subsidiary ConfiDent abc ltd., Prof. Lorean and the great Spineguard team, is an important development of the Adin Group. It will enable dentists from all over the world to perform and provide easier and safer treatments for their patients. ADIN believes that the SafeGuard will be an indispensable tool in the dentist's toolbox."

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 65,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

About Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd

Adin was founded in 2001 by Eyal Milman and Yechezkel Adin. Adin develops, manufactures and sells products and services in the dental field, including dental implant systems, to more than 60 countries around the world. The company employs over 160 workers in Israel, and a further 100 employees worldwide. Adin strives to be at the forefront of technology, to seek and manufacture innovative technological solutions for the benefit of its customers worldwide, and provide high-quality products and services that allow the treat of any case with unmatched success rates, whilst ensuring the entire assortment of its dental solutions is accessible and affordable to every clinician and every patient anywhere. Among other things, Adin has developed an Intra-Oral Scanner that will lead doctors into the digital world.

