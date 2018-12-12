

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session in the green, adding to the gains from the previous day. Investors remain upbeat on the prospect of a trade deal between the U.S. and China.



President Donald Trump expressed optimism about striking a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.



Trump noted that trade talks between U.S. and Chinese officials were underway by telephone and suggested more meetings are likely.



'We'll probably have another meeting. And maybe a meeting of the top people on both sides,' Trump said. 'If it's necessary, I'll have another meeting with President Xi, who I like a lot and get along with very well.'



Trump also indicated he would be willing to intervene with the Justice Department in the case against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou if it would help secure a trade deal with China.



Meanwhile, traders are also keeping a close eye on the latest Brexit developments. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May asserted that she would battle no confidence vote on her leadership, scheduled to be held at the House of Commons this evening.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.70 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.75 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.60 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.38 percent and the CAC of France rose 2.15 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.08 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.68 percent.



In Paris, Pernod Ricard gained 5.91 percent after funds advised by Elliott Advisors revealed that they have acquired a 2.5 percent stake in the company.



In London, J Sainsbury dropped 6.84 percent. The company and Asda Group will lodge an application with the Competition Appeal Tribunal for a Judicial Review of the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA Phase Two investigation into their proposed merger.



John Wood Group tumbled 9.75 percent after it reported 2018 results and provided guidance for the full year 2019.



Roche gained 2.21percent in Zurich after it reached a collaboration with Merck to develop a companion diagnostic test to identify patients eligible for anti-PD-1 therapy based on the status of a biomarker in advanced solid tumors.



Inditex sank 4.86 percent in Madrid after it reported that its nine-month net profit climbed 4% to 2.44 billion euros from last year's 2.34 billion euros.



Eurozone's industrial production grew in October after a slump in the previous month, suggesting that economic growth may gain some steam towards the end of the year, yet remain sluggish.



Industrial production rose 0.2 percent from September, when it declined 0.6 percent, which was revised from 0.3 percent, figures from Eurostat showed on Wednesday. The growth was in line with economists' expectations.



With a sharp pullback in gasoline prices offsetting increases in other prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing consumer prices came in flat in the month of November. The Labor Department said its consumer price index was unchanged in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October. The unchanged reading matched economist estimates.



