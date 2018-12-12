

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On the heels of yesterday's auction of $38 billion worth of three-year notes, the Treasury Department sold $24 billion worth of ten-year notes on Wednesday, attracting below average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.915 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.



The Treasury sold $27 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.209 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54 percent.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.



On Thursday, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's long-term securities auctions with the sale of $16 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



