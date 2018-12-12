

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been sentenced to three years in prison for committing a variety of crimes, including tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress.



U.S. District Court Judge William Pauley handed down the sentence on Wednesday, calling each of Cohen's crimes a 'serious offense against the United States.'



In addition to serving prison time, Cohen was also ordered to pay $1.39 million in restitution, forfeit $500,000 in assets and pay a $50,000 fine.



Cohen took full responsibility for his actions ahead of his sentencing, claiming he felt it was his duty to cover up Trump's dirty deeds.



Despite being sentenced to prison, Cohen argued he was being freed from the 'personal and mental incarceration' he has lived in since accepting an offer to work for Trump.



Trump has accused Cohen of lying in order to get a reduced sentence, repeatedly calling his longtime attorney 'weak.'



Last Friday, filings by federal prosecutors indicated that just weeks before the 2016 election, Trump directed Cohen to pay off two women who claimed to have had affairs with the then-presidential candidate.



Cohen pleaded guilty in August to campaign finance violations in connection with the 'hush money' payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.



Federal prosecutors had recommended Cohen serve a 'substantial' prison sentence of 51 to 63 months despite his cooperation with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.



Incoming House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., suggested in an interview with CBS' 'Face the Nation' on Sunday that Trump could also face jail time as a result of campaign finance violations.



'This was the argument for putting Michael Cohen in jail on these campaign violations,' Schiff said of the sentencing memo by prosecutors. 'That argument I think was equally made with respect to Individual-1, the president of the United States.'



In a statement after the sentencing, Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis said he looks forward to assisting his client to state publicly all he knows about Trump.



'That includes any appropriate Congressional committee interested in the search for truth and the difference between facts and lies,' Davis said. 'Mr. Trump's repeated lies cannot contradict stubborn facts.'



Davis also called it 'unfortunate' that prosecutors for the Southern District of New York did not follow Mueller's lead in giving Cohen significant credit for cooperation on the 'core' issues.



(Photo: IowaPolitics.com)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX