Parkening International Guitar Competition Accepting Applications for 2019 Competition

MALIBU, California, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Parkening International Guitar Competition, which will be held at Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA, between Tuesday, May 28, and Saturday, June 1, 2019, is now accepting applications. Applications may be submitted between now and Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted online through https://app.getacceptd.com/parkening.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797573/Pepperdine_University_Parkening_International_Guitar_Comp.jpg

The competition, which debuted in 2006, offers the largest prize purse of any classical guitar competition in the world, with competitors vying for cash awards in excess of $65,000. After three days of intense public performances, the winner of the Parkening International Guitar Competition receives a gold medal, the Jack Marshall Prize of $30,000, and the most prestigious title in classical guitar.

The panel will judge 15 competitors, three of whom will advance to the final round to perform a concerto before a live audience with the Young Musicians Foundation Debut Orchestra. The gold, silver, and bronze medalists will be announced at the conclusion of the final round.

The Parkening Young Guitarist Competition, for guitarists age 17 and younger, will be held at Pepperdine on Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29, 2019. This two-day event will help to identify outstanding young guitarists and encourage them to continue their performance careers and studies.

"We are excited to invite talented guitarists from all over the world to apply to join us for the 2019 Parkening International Guitar Competition. We can't wait to review the applicants and select 15 competitors and 10 young guitarist competitors to join us in Malibu in May and June," said Rebecca Carson, Executive Director of the Parkening International Guitar Competition.

The Parkening Competition honors the distinguished career of the classical guitarist Christopher Parkening and his lifetime commitment to fostering musical excellence in young artists as demonstrated by his mentor, the great Spanish guitarist Andrés Segovia. Parkening is celebrated as one of the world's preeminent virtuosos of the classical guitar and serves as Distinguished Professor of Music at Pepperdine University. A two-time Grammy nominee and a featured soloist in some of the finest orchestras in the country, his concerts and recordings have received the highest worldwide acclaim, captivating audiences around the world, from New York to Tokyo.

The 2019 Parkening Competition is made possible by a generous grant from Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, as well as Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy.

For more information about competition requirements, judging, and the competition schedule, please visit arts.pepperdine.edu/parkening.

CONTACT: Tyler Flynn

Marketing and Publicity Manager

Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts, Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90263

(310) 506-4055

tyler.flynn@pepperdine.edu

BOX OFFICE: (310) 506-4522

arts.pepperdine.edu/parkening