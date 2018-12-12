Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2018) - Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (TSXV: NTRL) ("Sweet Natural Trading", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with Form Factory, Inc., ("Form Factory") a leading technology, manufacturing, co-packing company licensed in Oregon, Washington and California (the "LOI"). Under the terms of the LOI, Form Factory will formulate, develop and produce infused formulations of the Company's natural sweeteners such as its Birch Xylitol and its organic Maple Flakes with functional cannabinoids such as, but not limited, to CBD, THC, THCA and CBN.

Form Factory and Sweet Natural Trading are working together to develop each natural sweetener cannabinoid formulation so that it meets the requirements of accurate dosing, homogenous dispersion, odorless, shelf stable, reliable onset and constant duration based on best-in-class industry standards and regulations. Sweet Natural Trading will own and have exclusive rights to each Sweet Natural Trading formulation and will not be disclosed by Form Factory to other customers or any person or entity.

Under the terms of the LOI, Sweet Natural Trading has the ability to license the formulations to Canadian producers and manufacturers once the Canadian cannabis food and beverage is expected to be legalized in 2019. Sweet Natural Trading will use each formulation to brand an assortment of cannabinoid natural sweetener products for the retail market in single serve, ready-to-use, mirco-dosed sachets to be added to coffee, tea or any hot and cold beverages. The consumer will now have a simple ingredient to naturally sweeten their beverages and get their desired cannabinoid functional response either for recreational and/or medicinal purposes. It is expected that the development of the Company's sweet natural cannabinoid formulations will be completed by the end of the year.

In its operating history, Sweet Natural Trading has a proven track record of selling over $40 million in natural sweetener based products to retailers and distributors across North America and will be able to leverage its experience as a "better for you" food company in working with licensed cannabis producers, retailers and distributors. The Company's focus to extend its existing base of natural sweetener products to include functional cannabinoids will address the anticipated US$20b cannabis market in 2022 based on GMP's recent US Cannabis Industry Equity Research.

About Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited is a leading natural sweetener company that promotes healthier eating by selling food products that reduce refined, added sugar consumption. With obesity and diabetes reaching unprecedented levels, the Company is focused on making a positive impact in reducing these lifestyle diseases. Sweet Natural Trading Co. products are sold in over 7,000 stores including major retail customers such as Loblaw, Walmart, Whole Foods, Publix, Kroger, Sprouts and distributors including UNFI and KeHE.

For more information about Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited please contact:

Steven Haasz

CEO and a director of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

416.288.1019

shaasz@sweetnaturaltrading.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering and the Company's strategic growth plan, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.