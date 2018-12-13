Fraport Traffic Figures - November 2018: Growth Trend Continues

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/sk - Frankfurt Airport welcomed around 5.24 million passengers in November 2018, a growth of 4.7 percent year-on-year. This development was driven by European traffic (up 6.1 percent) as well as intercontinental traffic (up 4.3 percent). The cumulative growth in passenger numbers for the first eleven months of the current year was 7.8 percent.
In a similar vein, aircraft movements in November increased by 5.3 percent to 41,192 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 3.3 percent to around 2.5 million metric tons. Only the cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) declined in November, falling by 2.1 percent to around 196,537 million metric tons in response to the growing uncertainty in global trade.
The international airports in Fraport's portfolio also enjoyed largely positive development in November. While Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia saw a slight decline of 3.3 percent to 117,554 passengers, the Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported significant growth of 10.8 percent to around 1.3 million passengers. The 14 regional airports in Greece saw an overall growth of 12.8 percent to 726,159 passengers. The three airports in the Greek portfolio with the most traffic were Thessaloniki (SKG) with 428,897 passengers (up 16.6 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 68,041 passengers (minus 9.7 percent to) and Chania (CHQ) with 59,053 passengers (up 14.6 percent). Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru grew by 6.7 percent to about 1.8 million passengers. A total of 68,246 passengers used the Bulgarian Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ), down 6.8 percent. Antalya Airport (AYT) again enjoyed substantial growth of 26.9 percent to around 1.2 million passengers. Growing passenger numbers were also reported at Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg with around 1.3 million passengers (up 18.1 percent) and Xi'an (XIY) in China with around 3.6 million passengers (up 4.8 percent).
Fraport Traffic Figures
November 2018
Fraport Group Airports1
November 2018
Year to Date (YTD) 2018
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
? %
Month
? %
Month
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
5,244,227
4.7
194,083
-1.8
41,192
5.3
64,585,101
7.8
1,995,243
-1.1
473,791
7.6
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
117,554
-3.3
1,105
5.1
2,512
-6.3
1,703,352
8.3
11,324
1.1
33,084
3.4
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,320,863
10.8
8,701
41.4
11,517
5.2
13,435,989
6.2
78,651
45.8
126,824
6.0
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
588,915
24.5
4,848
22.0
4,939
19.4
5,896,860
9.6
41,847
22.5
52,527
10.9
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
731,948
1.8
3,853
76.9
6,578
-3.4
7,539,129
3.6
36,804
85.9
74,297
2.8
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
726,159
12.8
676
59.9
7,507
14.8
29,165,684
8.7
7,489
21.2
236,934
7.9
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
526,251
14.7
540
77.1
4,830
12.5
16,071,030
7.5
5,637
18.8
126,133
6.2
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
24,822
-2.7
7
n.a.
398
-14.4
3,340,537
15.3
167
> 100.0
25,912
17.5
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
59,053
14.6
29
-0.3
562
40.9
2,951,012
-1.5
421
-6.0
19,050
-0.7
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
3,542
36.3
0
n.a.
108
24.1
758,261
20.9
1
-63.4
7,049
21.2
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
6,105
-23.2
10
> 100.0
105
-42.3
399,781
29.9
86
-17.1
4,037
14.6
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
754
> 100.0
0
n.a.
58
-19.4
583,358
2.6
0
n.a.
5,338
2.4
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
428,897
16.6
493
80.5
3,499
18.0
6,239,432
5.9
4,956
18.2
51,681
1.9
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
3,078
5.5
1
n.a.
100
-18.7
1,798,649
8.5
6
> 100.0
13,066
6.6
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
199,908
8.1
136
15.3
2,677
19.2
13,094,654
10.2
1,852
28.9
110,801
9.8
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
11,378
> 100.0
3
n.a.
201
> 100.0
1,388,262
15.4
91
> 100.0
17,118
9.0
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
1,239
19.6
0
n.a.
50
13.6
436,833
3.3
0
n.a.
4,115
-2.5
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
57,374
17.2
14
n.a.
496
13.8
2,214,044
16.8
168
> 100.0
19,968
19.4
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
22,286
1.4
21
47.2
406
13.4
2,646,589
15.0
272
81.3
19,930
17.2
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
27,641
16.3
31
-7.7
507
42.4
448,937
8.6
354
0.5
5,642
6.8
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
68,041
-9.7
47
4.3
701
-6.4
5,510,098
5.1
719
24.0
38,141
4.5
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
11,949
15.9
20
-20.0
316
32.8
449,891
12.5
249
-10.0
5,887
8.2
LIM
Lima
Peru
70.01
1,809,643
6.7
25,812
-3.8
15,621
-0.4
20,267,630
7.7
258,766
1.1
176,683
3.8
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
68,246
-6.8
859
25.5
802
-3.6
5,483,461
12.5
7,625
-43.7
40,210
10.1
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
10,093
0.0
832
25.0
208
30.0
3,264,222
9.9
7,500
-43.7
23,061
8.4
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
58,153
-7.9
27
41.7
594
-11.6
2,219,239
16.5
126
-43.1
17,149
12.4
At equity consolidated airports
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
1,217,351
26.9
n.a.
n.a.
8,608
22.2
31,420,739
22.8
n.a.
n.a.
181,970
20.3
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,286,686
18.1
n.a.
n.a.
12,562
12.5
16,849,580
12.0
n.a.
n.a.
152,690
8.3
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,583,745
4.8
32,739
39.0
27,240
4.4
41,052,054
7.1
280,056
18.9
302,120
3.4
Frankfurt Airport2
November 2018
Month
? %
YTD 2018
? %
Passengers
5,244,494
4.7
64,589,000
7.8
Cargo (freight & mail)
196,537
-2.1
2,030,213
-0.9
Aircraft movements
41,192
5.3
473,791
7.6
MTOW (in metric tons)3
2,534,283
3.3
29,170,574
5.0
PAX/PAX-flight4
136.9
-1.0
145.6
-0.1
Seat load factor (%)
75.7
79.6
Punctuality rate (%)
79.0
69.1
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
? %5
PAX share
? %5
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
63.7
5.0
64.6
10.9
Germany
12.6
0.6
11.0
4.4
Europe (excl. GER)
51.2
6.1
53.6
12.4
Western Europe
42.2
5.1
44.6
11.9
Eastern Europe
8.9
11.3
9.1
14.8
Intercontinental
36.3
4.3
35.4
2.4
Africa
4.9
11.3
4.3
11.4
Middle East
5.4
-3.5
5.2
0.4
North America
11.2
6.2
12.6
3.1
Central & South Amer.
3.9
3.9
3.3
1.5
Far East
10.9
3.6
10.1
-0.5
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail
