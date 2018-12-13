Fraport Traffic Figures - November 2018: Growth Trend Continues

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/sk - Frankfurt Airport welcomed around 5.24 million passengers in November 2018, a growth of 4.7 percent year-on-year. This development was driven by European traffic (up 6.1 percent) as well as intercontinental traffic (up 4.3 percent). The cumulative growth in passenger numbers for the first eleven months of the current year was 7.8 percent.

In a similar vein, aircraft movements in November increased by 5.3 percent to 41,192 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 3.3 percent to around 2.5 million metric tons. Only the cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) declined in November, falling by 2.1 percent to around 196,537 million metric tons in response to the growing uncertainty in global trade.

The international airports in Fraport's portfolio also enjoyed largely positive development in November. While Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia saw a slight decline of 3.3 percent to 117,554 passengers, the Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported significant growth of 10.8 percent to around 1.3 million passengers. The 14 regional airports in Greece saw an overall growth of 12.8 percent to 726,159 passengers. The three airports in the Greek portfolio with the most traffic were Thessaloniki (SKG) with 428,897 passengers (up 16.6 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 68,041 passengers (minus 9.7 percent to) and Chania (CHQ) with 59,053 passengers (up 14.6 percent). Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru grew by 6.7 percent to about 1.8 million passengers. A total of 68,246 passengers used the Bulgarian Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ), down 6.8 percent. Antalya Airport (AYT) again enjoyed substantial growth of 26.9 percent to around 1.2 million passengers. Growing passenger numbers were also reported at Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg with around 1.3 million passengers (up 18.1 percent) and Xi'an (XIY) in China with around 3.6 million passengers (up 4.8 percent).

Fraport Traffic Figures















November 2018

























































Fraport Group Airports1

November 2018





Year to Date (YTD) 2018









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month ? % Month ? % Month ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 5,244,227 4.7 194,083 -1.8 41,192 5.3 64,585,101 7.8 1,995,243 -1.1 473,791 7.6 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 117,554 -3.3 1,105 5.1 2,512 -6.3 1,703,352 8.3 11,324 1.1 33,084 3.4 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,320,863 10.8 8,701 41.4 11,517 5.2 13,435,989 6.2 78,651 45.8 126,824 6.0 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 588,915 24.5 4,848 22.0 4,939 19.4 5,896,860 9.6 41,847 22.5 52,527 10.9 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 731,948 1.8 3,853 76.9 6,578 -3.4 7,539,129 3.6 36,804 85.9 74,297 2.8 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 726,159 12.8 676 59.9 7,507 14.8 29,165,684 8.7 7,489 21.2 236,934 7.9 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 526,251 14.7 540 77.1 4,830 12.5 16,071,030 7.5 5,637 18.8 126,133 6.2 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 24,822 -2.7 7 n.a. 398 -14.4 3,340,537 15.3 167 > 100.0 25,912 17.5 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 59,053 14.6 29 -0.3 562 40.9 2,951,012 -1.5 421 -6.0 19,050 -0.7 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 3,542 36.3 0 n.a. 108 24.1 758,261 20.9 1 -63.4 7,049 21.2 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 6,105 -23.2 10 > 100.0 105 -42.3 399,781 29.9 86 -17.1 4,037 14.6 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 754 > 100.0 0 n.a. 58 -19.4 583,358 2.6 0 n.a. 5,338 2.4 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 428,897 16.6 493 80.5 3,499 18.0 6,239,432 5.9 4,956 18.2 51,681 1.9 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 3,078 5.5 1 n.a. 100 -18.7 1,798,649 8.5 6 > 100.0 13,066 6.6 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 199,908 8.1 136 15.3 2,677 19.2 13,094,654 10.2 1,852 28.9 110,801 9.8 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 11,378 > 100.0 3 n.a. 201 > 100.0 1,388,262 15.4 91 > 100.0 17,118 9.0 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 1,239 19.6 0 n.a. 50 13.6 436,833 3.3 0 n.a. 4,115 -2.5 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 57,374 17.2 14 n.a. 496 13.8 2,214,044 16.8 168 > 100.0 19,968 19.4 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 22,286 1.4 21 47.2 406 13.4 2,646,589 15.0 272 81.3 19,930 17.2 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 27,641 16.3 31 -7.7 507 42.4 448,937 8.6 354 0.5 5,642 6.8 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 68,041 -9.7 47 4.3 701 -6.4 5,510,098 5.1 719 24.0 38,141 4.5 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 11,949 15.9 20 -20.0 316 32.8 449,891 12.5 249 -10.0 5,887 8.2 LIM Lima Peru 70.01 1,809,643 6.7 25,812 -3.8 15,621 -0.4 20,267,630 7.7 258,766 1.1 176,683 3.8 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 68,246 -6.8 859 25.5 802 -3.6 5,483,461 12.5 7,625 -43.7 40,210 10.1 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 10,093 0.0 832 25.0 208 30.0 3,264,222 9.9 7,500 -43.7 23,061 8.4 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 58,153 -7.9 27 41.7 594 -11.6 2,219,239 16.5 126 -43.1 17,149 12.4





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 1,217,351 26.9 n.a. n.a. 8,608 22.2 31,420,739 22.8 n.a. n.a. 181,970 20.3 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,286,686 18.1 n.a. n.a. 12,562 12.5 16,849,580 12.0 n.a. n.a. 152,690 8.3 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,583,745 4.8 32,739 39.0 27,240 4.4 41,052,054 7.1 280,056 18.9 302,120 3.4

Frankfurt Airport2











November 2018 Month ? % YTD 2018 ? % Passengers 5,244,494 4.7 64,589,000 7.8 Cargo (freight & mail) 196,537 -2.1 2,030,213 -0.9 Aircraft movements 41,192 5.3 473,791 7.6 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,534,283 3.3 29,170,574 5.0 PAX/PAX-flight4 136.9 -1.0 145.6 -0.1 Seat load factor (%) 75.7

79.6

Punctuality rate (%) 79.0

69.1











Frankfurt Airport PAX share ? %5 PAX share ? %5 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 63.7 5.0 64.6 10.9 Germany 12.6 0.6 11.0 4.4 Europe (excl. GER) 51.2 6.1 53.6 12.4 Western Europe 42.2 5.1 44.6 11.9 Eastern Europe 8.9 11.3 9.1 14.8 Intercontinental 36.3 4.3 35.4 2.4 Africa 4.9 11.3 4.3 11.4 Middle East 5.4 -3.5 5.2 0.4 North America 11.2 6.2 12.6 3.1 Central & South Amer. 3.9 3.9 3.3 1.5 Far East 10.9 3.6 10.1 -0.5 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail