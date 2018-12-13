sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,44 Euro		-0,44
-0,69 %
WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRAPORT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,25
63,52
12.12.
63,34
63,62
12.12.
13.12.2018 | 07:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - November 2018: Growth Trend Continues


FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/sk - Frankfurt Airport welcomed around 5.24 million passengers in November 2018, a growth of 4.7 percent year-on-year. This development was driven by European traffic (up 6.1 percent) as well as intercontinental traffic (up 4.3 percent). The cumulative growth in passenger numbers for the first eleven months of the current year was 7.8 percent.

In a similar vein, aircraft movements in November increased by 5.3 percent to 41,192 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 3.3 percent to around 2.5 million metric tons. Only the cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) declined in November, falling by 2.1 percent to around 196,537 million metric tons in response to the growing uncertainty in global trade.

The international airports in Fraport's portfolio also enjoyed largely positive development in November. While Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia saw a slight decline of 3.3 percent to 117,554 passengers, the Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported significant growth of 10.8 percent to around 1.3 million passengers. The 14 regional airports in Greece saw an overall growth of 12.8 percent to 726,159 passengers. The three airports in the Greek portfolio with the most traffic were Thessaloniki (SKG) with 428,897 passengers (up 16.6 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 68,041 passengers (minus 9.7 percent to) and Chania (CHQ) with 59,053 passengers (up 14.6 percent). Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru grew by 6.7 percent to about 1.8 million passengers. A total of 68,246 passengers used the Bulgarian Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ), down 6.8 percent. Antalya Airport (AYT) again enjoyed substantial growth of 26.9 percent to around 1.2 million passengers. Growing passenger numbers were also reported at Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg with around 1.3 million passengers (up 18.1 percent) and Xi'an (XIY) in China with around 3.6 million passengers (up 4.8 percent).

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures









November 2018






























Fraport Group Airports1


November 2018




Year to Date (YTD) 2018






Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

? %

Month

? %

Month

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

5,244,227

4.7

194,083

-1.8

41,192

5.3

64,585,101

7.8

1,995,243

-1.1

473,791

7.6

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

117,554

-3.3

1,105

5.1

2,512

-6.3

1,703,352

8.3

11,324

1.1

33,084

3.4

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,320,863

10.8

8,701

41.4

11,517

5.2

13,435,989

6.2

78,651

45.8

126,824

6.0

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

588,915

24.5

4,848

22.0

4,939

19.4

5,896,860

9.6

41,847

22.5

52,527

10.9

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

731,948

1.8

3,853

76.9

6,578

-3.4

7,539,129

3.6

36,804

85.9

74,297

2.8

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

726,159

12.8

676

59.9

7,507

14.8

29,165,684

8.7

7,489

21.2

236,934

7.9

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

526,251

14.7

540

77.1

4,830

12.5

16,071,030

7.5

5,637

18.8

126,133

6.2

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

24,822

-2.7

7

n.a.

398

-14.4

3,340,537

15.3

167

> 100.0

25,912

17.5

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

59,053

14.6

29

-0.3

562

40.9

2,951,012

-1.5

421

-6.0

19,050

-0.7

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

3,542

36.3

0

n.a.

108

24.1

758,261

20.9

1

-63.4

7,049

21.2

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

6,105

-23.2

10

> 100.0

105

-42.3

399,781

29.9

86

-17.1

4,037

14.6

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

754

> 100.0

0

n.a.

58

-19.4

583,358

2.6

0

n.a.

5,338

2.4

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

428,897

16.6

493

80.5

3,499

18.0

6,239,432

5.9

4,956

18.2

51,681

1.9

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

3,078

5.5

1

n.a.

100

-18.7

1,798,649

8.5

6

> 100.0

13,066

6.6

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

199,908

8.1

136

15.3

2,677

19.2

13,094,654

10.2

1,852

28.9

110,801

9.8

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

11,378

> 100.0

3

n.a.

201

> 100.0

1,388,262

15.4

91

> 100.0

17,118

9.0

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

1,239

19.6

0

n.a.

50

13.6

436,833

3.3

0

n.a.

4,115

-2.5

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

57,374

17.2

14

n.a.

496

13.8

2,214,044

16.8

168

> 100.0

19,968

19.4

KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

22,286

1.4

21

47.2

406

13.4

2,646,589

15.0

272

81.3

19,930

17.2

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

27,641

16.3

31

-7.7

507

42.4

448,937

8.6

354

0.5

5,642

6.8

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

68,041

-9.7

47

4.3

701

-6.4

5,510,098

5.1

719

24.0

38,141

4.5

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

11,949

15.9

20

-20.0

316

32.8

449,891

12.5

249

-10.0

5,887

8.2

LIM

Lima

Peru

70.01

1,809,643

6.7

25,812

-3.8

15,621

-0.4

20,267,630

7.7

258,766

1.1

176,683

3.8

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

68,246

-6.8

859

25.5

802

-3.6

5,483,461

12.5

7,625

-43.7

40,210

10.1

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

10,093

0.0

832

25.0

208

30.0

3,264,222

9.9

7,500

-43.7

23,061

8.4

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

58,153

-7.9

27

41.7

594

-11.6

2,219,239

16.5

126

-43.1

17,149

12.4
















At equity consolidated airports














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

1,217,351

26.9

n.a.

n.a.

8,608

22.2

31,420,739

22.8

n.a.

n.a.

181,970

20.3

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,286,686

18.1

n.a.

n.a.

12,562

12.5

16,849,580

12.0

n.a.

n.a.

152,690

8.3

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,583,745

4.8

32,739

39.0

27,240

4.4

41,052,054

7.1

280,056

18.9

302,120

3.4

Frankfurt Airport2







November 2018

Month

? %

YTD 2018

? %

Passengers

5,244,494

4.7

64,589,000

7.8

Cargo (freight & mail)

196,537

-2.1

2,030,213

-0.9

Aircraft movements

41,192

5.3

473,791

7.6

MTOW (in metric tons)3

2,534,283

3.3

29,170,574

5.0

PAX/PAX-flight4

136.9

-1.0

145.6

-0.1

Seat load factor (%)

75.7


79.6


Punctuality rate (%)

79.0


69.1







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

? %5

PAX share

? %5

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

63.7

5.0

64.6

10.9

Germany

12.6

0.6

11.0

4.4

Europe (excl. GER)

51.2

6.1

53.6

12.4

Western Europe

42.2

5.1

44.6

11.9

Eastern Europe

8.9

11.3

9.1

14.8

Intercontinental

36.3

4.3

35.4

2.4

Africa

4.9

11.3

4.3

11.4

Middle East

5.4

-3.5

5.2

0.4

North America

11.2

6.2

12.6

3.1

Central & South Amer.

3.9

3.9

3.3

1.5

Far East

10.9

3.6

10.1

-0.5

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG


Torben Beckmann

Telephone: +49-69-690-70553

Corporate Communications

E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de

Media Relations


60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Internet: www.fraport.com


© 2018 PR Newswire