

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that Frankfurt Airport welcomed around 5.24 million passengers in November 2018, a growth of 4.7 percent year-on-year. The Group said this development was driven by European traffic (up 6.1 percent) as well as intercontinental traffic (up 4.3 percent). Aircraft movements in November increased by 5.3 percent to 41,192 takeoffs and landings. The cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) declined by 2.1 percent year-over-year.



For Frankfurt Airport, the cumulative growth in passenger numbers for the first eleven months of the current year was 7.8 percent.



