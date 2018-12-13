Best of British 2018 showcases 300 brands to China's trade and elite society

SHANGHAI, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Best of British 2018, a four-day celebration of British brands and culture, officially came to a close at the Shanghai Exhibition Centre on October 21st. The show was organised by Media 10, with support from the British Consulate-General Shanghai, the Department for International Trade and the British Council. Nearly 300 brands filled 12,000 square meters of the Shanghai Exhibition Centre, featuring authentic British lifestyle, innovation and excellence. A total of 28,385 visitors attended the exhibition, including 5,448 trade buyers and 5,474 VIP guests, a record number of visitors compared to the event's 2017 debut.

Best of British 2018 showcased China's rising enthusiasm for international cultural experiences. The exhibition served as a platform for cultural communication and business collaboration between China and the UK, while creating a bridge between British brands and the Chinese market and introducing the best of British lifestyle to Chinese consumers.

Exhibitors at Best of British 2018 spoke highly of the show. Albert Zhang, the China Brand Ambassador of Garrard, a luxury custom jewelry brand, said that the show was a huge breakthrough for UK businesses interested in the Chinese market.

Best of British 2019 will be returning bigger and better to the Shanghai Exhibition Centre from 17 - 20 October 2019.The show explores Chinese demand for premium British products and services, featuring a number of sections, including British Lifestyle, Fashion & Style, Interiors & Design, Food & Drink, Technology & Innovation, and Leisure & Tourism, as well as a series of inspirational on-site activities, such as The Plough Pub, the Fashion Catwalk, British Culture Theatre, Taste of Britain, the Village Green, and the Cream Tea Pavilion.

This year Best of British visitors got up close and personal with well-known British brands, such as McLaren, Bentley, Ted Baker, Hackett, ghd and Dewar's Whiskey, as well as new brands entering the Chinese market for the first time, including denim pioneer Pepe Jeans London; London's handbag brand, Vendula London; the famous Liberty London; Melin Tregwynt textiles from Wales; and Whitehouse Cox's century-old leather accessories.

The exhibition also hosted an array of interactive activities and cultural highlights. Over the four-day show period, more than 30 fashion shows included designers from London Fashion Week, such as House of Holland and Oliver Spencer, along with Daks, Ted Baker, and Not Just Pajama. Visitors also enjoyed screenings of critically-acclaimed British films and musicals, presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company and China-UK Film Festival. Singer Li-Tong Hsu performed a selection of songs from the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Tell Me on A Sunday.

Matt Knowles, Area Director East China, and British Council said: "The Best of British Show provided a great platform for our showcase. We are very happy to work with the Best of British again this year. We hope that the public can be inspired and discover how a UK education is able to set them off on their path to success."

John Edwards, British Consul-General in Shanghai, spoke highly of the show. "Excellent show! This is the largest ever showcase of British brands in China, and we have been delighted to support Best of British and to see the huge numbers of Chinese consumers and trade buyers who've attended and enjoyed the show this year. The British Consulate-General Shanghai, the Department for International Trade, as well as the GREAT Campaign, are very happy to see such GREAT success and we look forward to continuing to support UK companies coming to China."

For more information, please contact:

Lurry Dong

+86-21-6433-0668