Mark Somerset named director of business growth and Mathew Brett named business development director

Vice Chairman Gareth Brett appointed chief technology officer

Highview Power, the global leader in long-duration energy storage solutions, announced today that it has added two industry veterans to its deep bench of executive leadership; former InterGen managing director Mark Somerset joins as director of business growth and will own go-to-market and global growth strategy and execution. NeuConnect director and Greenage Power co-founder Mathew Brett joins as business development director. The pair brings over 45 years of energy industry excellence and have collectively overseen the development and financing of over $8 billion in energy and infrastructure projects.

"Mathew and Mark bring a tremendous amount of talent to the Highview Power team with deep knowledge of the energy industry and each having delivered impressive results over the course of their careers," said Javier Cavada, president and CEO of Highview Power, who joined the company in September after 17 years in leadership positions at Wärtsilä Corporation, one of the top three technology companies in the energy market. "Mark and Mathew will lead the global expansion of Highview Power as we scale the development of our liquid air energy storage projects."

Long-duration energy storage is quickly becoming recognized as the cornerstone to renewable energy, Cavada said, and Highview Power's innovative liquid air technology is a proven and cost-effective solution that is available today. "Highview Power has a tremendous opportunity to facilitate the integration of massive amounts of baseload solar and wind energy that pushes us towards 100% renewables worldwide. Having a team of industry veterans is crucial to our success and I am confident Mathew and Mark will be instrumental in achieving our growth targets." The Highview Power management team is the "Who's Who" of the energy and infrastructure industry.

Somerset was recently vice president of development for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at InterGen, an owner and operator of mainly thermal power plants. During his 21 years there, he also led the development and $1 billion in financing of 1,200 MW of gas-fired power generation and managed the UK/Dutch operations where he oversaw 3,500 MW of power projects. Prior to working for InterGen, he held various roles in the chemical, waste management, transport, voluntary services, and education sectors in the United Kingdom, China, and Africa. Somerset has a degree in geography from the University of Cambridge and an MBA from Cranfield University.

Mathew Brett has over 25 years of global experience having originated, developed, and financed over $6 billion of energy and infrastructure projects. Brett is the co-founder and director of Greenage Power Limited and a director and board member for NeuConnect Britain Limited, which originated a 1.4 GW interconnector between the UK and Germany. Previously with BrightSource Energy he served as SVP business development, leading the expansion of the company's CSP business and as general manager of a CSP joint venture with General Electric (GE). As co-founder and CEO of Advanced Power, Europe, Brett directed the development of an energy project portfolio worth over $2 billion. He holds a degree in business studies from the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield, United Kingdom.

Current Vice Chairman and former CEO Gareth Brett was also named chief technology officer. Gareth Brett is largely known as the godfather of liquid air energy storage and took Highview Power's technology from development to demonstration, establishing the first two fully operational plants in the world.

A 100% renewable energy future is within reach with Highview Power's liquid air energy storage technology, the only energy storage solution today that can deliver anywhere from four to over 12 hours or more of energy, when, where, and how it's needed most. Its long-duration storage systems are scalable with no size limitations and no geographic constraints. Highview Power enables critical operations for utilities and independent power producers by delivering the lowest cost solution for large scale, long-duration energy storage applications.

Highview Power is a designer and developer of a proprietary cryogenic energy storage technology that delivers reliable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage to enable a 100% renewable energy future. Its proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and can deliver anywhere from 20 MW/80 MWh to more than 200 MW/1.2 GWh of energy. Developed using proven components from mature industries, it delivers pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints and can be configured to convert waste heat and cold to power. For more information, please visit: www.highviewpower.com

