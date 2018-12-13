Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 1 13-Dec-2018 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 December 2018 TUI GROUP Full year results to 30 September 2018 HIGHLIGHTS - Fourth consecutive year of double-digit earnings growth post-merger, with 10.9% increase in underlying EBITA1 and continued strong ROIC performance. - TUI's sustained strong performance in a challenging market environment demonstrates its successful transformation as an integrated provider of holiday experiences, with strong strategic positioning and double diversification across destinations and markets. - Looking ahead, we continue to expect to deliver superior annual earnings growth with improved seasonality, strong cash conversion and strong ROIC performance. This will be driven by the benefits of our digitalisation efforts, efficiency measures and differentiation strategy through the disciplined expansion of own hotel and cruise offering, plus destination experience content. - Based on our growth strategy, we reiterate our guidance of at least 10% CAGR in underlying EBITA for the three years to FY201,2. In the nearer term, we expect to deliver at least 10% underlying EBITA growth in FY191,3, with growth from investments, digitalisation and efficiency, as well as our double-diversified business model, helping to mitigate market challenges. KEY FINANCIALS Year ended 30 September EURm 2018 2017 Change Constant currency change1 Turnover 19,524 18,535 +5.3% +6.3% Underlying 1,147 1,102 +4.1% +10.9% EBITA4 Reported 1,060 1,027 +3.3% +10.4% EBITA5 Underlying 1.17 1.14 +2.6% +10.5% earnings per share6 Earnings 972 1,080 -10.0% -3.7% before tax7 Group 732 645 +13.6% +22.7% profit attributabl e to shareholder s of TUI AG Leverage 2.7 times 2.5 times -0.2 times n/a ratio8 Return on 23.0% 23.6% -0.6% points n/a invested capital (ROIC)9 Dividend EUR0.72 EUR0.65 +10.9% n/a per share 1 Based on constant currency growth 2 Three year CAGR from FY17 base to FY20 3 The FY18 base for underlying EBITA guidance is EUR1,187m, which excludes EUR40m adverse impact from the revaluation of Euro loan balances in Turkish hotel entities. 4 Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains/losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs, conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations, amortisation of intangibles from purchase price allocations, and other expenses and income from one-off items 5 Reported EBITA comprises earnings before net interest result, income tax and impairment of goodwill and excluding the result from the measurement of interest hedges 6 For calculation of underlying earnings per share please refer to page 39 of the Annual Report 7 For reconciliation of earnings before tax to underlying EBITA, please refer to page 65 of the Annual Report 8 Leverage ratio is calculated as the ratio of gross debt (including net pension liabilities and discounted value of operating leases) to reported EBITDAR 9 ROIC (return on invested capital) is calculated as the ratio of underlying EBITA to the average for invested interest bearing capital for the Group or relevant segment Annual Report and Investor & Analyst Presentation and Webcast A full copy of our Annual Report can be found on our corporate website: http://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors [1]. A presentation and webcast for investors and analysts will take place today at 09:30 GMT / 10:30 CET. The presentation will be made available via our website beforehand. Details of the webcast, which will be available for replay, will also be available there. FY18 RESULTS ? We have delivered a fourth consecutive year of strong earnings growth, with underlying EBITA increasing to EUR1,147m, up 10.9% on prior year at constant currency rates. This sustained strong performance demonstrates TUI's successful transformation as an integrated provider of holiday experiences, with strong strategic positioning and double diversification across markets and destinations. In EURm Underlying EBITA FY17 1,102 Holiday Experiences +176 Markets & Airlines (formerly Sales & Marketing) -44 All other segments -22 Riu gains on hotel disposals (net of lost earnings) +43 Niki bankruptcy -20 Airline disruption -13 Underlying EBITA FY18 excluding FX translation 1,222 Foreign exchange translation10 -75 Underlying EBITA FY18 1,147 Rebase for Turkish revaluations +40 FY18 rebased for FY19 guidance 1,187 10 Includes EUR40m adverse non-cash impact from the revaluation of Euro loan balances within Turkish hotel entities. The adverse impact was driven by the weaker Turkish Lira. The FY18 base for underlying EBITA guidance is EUR1,187m, which excludes this impact ? The significant growth in underlying EBITA was driven by a strong Holiday Experiences performance, with continued high demand for our portfolio of hotels and clubs, cruises and destination experiences. Markets & Airlines delivered 4.7% growth in customers, further increases in direct and online distribution, and with all markets now successfully rebranded as TUI. As previously flagged in our Q3 results and pre-close trading statement, the ability of Markets & Airlines to outperform was limited by the prolonged hot weather this Summer in Northern Europe and significant levels of airline disruption, in what continues to be a challenging market environment. Underlying FY18 at FY17 Variance at FY18 at Variance at EBITA in EURm constant constant actual actual currency currency rates rates rates1 rates Hotels & 494.5 356.5 +138.0 425.7 +69.2 Resorts Cruises 324.6 255.6 +69.0 324.0 +68.4 Destination 46.9 35.1 +11.8 44.7 +9.6 Experiences Holiday 866.0 647.2 +218.8 794.4 +147.2 Experiences Northern 251.1 345.8 -94.7 254.1 -91.7 Region Central Region 89.4 71.5 +17.9 89.1 +17.6 Western Region 109.3 109.2 +0.1 109.3 +0.1 Markets & 449.8 526.5 -76.7 452.5 -74.0 Airlines All other -94.1 -71.6 -22.5 -99.9 -28.3 segments Total TUI 1,221.7 1,102.1 +119.6 1,147.0 +44.9 Group ? Hotels & Resorts delivered strong earnings growth, with segmental ROIC increasing to 14.5% (versus segmental WACC of 7.9%). ? Our portfolio strategy continues to pay off - the increase in earnings (excluding net gains on disposals) was driven by a significant improvement in earnings in our Turkish and North African hotels, as demand increased significantly, as well as strong demand for Greece and continued high demand for the Caribbean. Spain remains a key destination, with demand normalising as expected in FY18. ? Occupancy rate increased from 79% to 83%, and average rate per bed by 2%. ? ROIC increased for the fourth successive year to 14.5%, demonstrating the attractiveness of our portfolio of hotel and club brands across multiple destinations, the benefit of having high levels of our own distribution, and our disciplined approach to investment. ? We have opened 44 hotels since merger. Around 60% of these openings are lower capital intensity (management contracts and 50% of owned hotels due to joint venture structures). We remain on track to open around 60 new hotels by the end of FY19. ? For further commentary on Hotels & Resorts, please see page 68 of the Annual Report. ? Cruise delivered another year of strong growth, with record ROIC of 22.8% (versus segmental WACC of 6.2%). ? Growth was driven by new ship launches in Germany and UK, with continued high occupancy and average daily rates across the fleets. ? Average daily rates increased across all three fleets, despite the increase in capacity, demonstrating the strength of demand for our brands. ? Segmental ROIC grew to a record 22.8%, reflecting our equity participation in TUI Cruises as well as strong performances by our Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises subsidiaries. ? For further commentary on Cruise, please see page 69 of the Annual Report. ? Destination Experiences delivered a significant increase in underlying EBITA, with a strong ROIC of 26%. ? Performance was driven by higher volumes in Turkey, Greece and North Africa, efficiencies in Spain, Portugal and Greece, and the inclusion of earnings of Destination Management following completion of the acquisition from Hotelbeds in August 2018. ? For further commentary on Destination Experiences, please see page 70 of the Annual Report. ? Markets & Airlines (formerly Sales & Marketing) delivered further growth in customer volumes, as well as growth in earnings in several source

