RhythmOne PLC (RTHM) RHYTHMONE PLC ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FIRST HALF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS 13-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RHYTHMONE PLC ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FIRST HALF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS Adjusted EBITDA1 $20.5 Million Improved from $3.1 Million Board Approved Share Buyback Program Unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform Continues to Lead Company Growth London, England and San Francisco, CA - 13 December 2018 - RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM, "Company" or "Group"), today reports unaudited results for the six months ended 30 September 2018 ("H12019" or "the Period") as well as announces the approval of a share buyback program and promotion of key executives. The Company's H12019 conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.rhythmone.com [1] on 13 December 2018 at 9:30AM GMT; 4:30AM EST; 1:30AM PST. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Six Six months months to to 30-Sep 30-Sep 2018 2017 (unaud (unaudi Change ited) ted) $000 $000 % or $ Revenue 175,47 114,528 53% 5 Gross margin % 45.2% 38.1% 7.1 pts. Loss before income tax (1,620 (8,286) 6,666 ) Loss for the (2,197 (8,238) Period ) 6,041 Adjusted EBITDA1 20,484 3,057 17,427 Loss per share Cents Cents Cents Basic and (2.82) (16.63) 15.98 diluted ? Maintained focus on strategic revenue growth, including the acquisition of YuMe that added $58.2M to revenue; ? Gross margin percentage increased to 45.2% from 38.1% driven by a shift in product mix towards higher value inventory; ? Achieved a significant reduction in the Loss for the Period and the Loss per share while achieving a significant increase in profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA1 basis; ? H12019 performance in line with management expectations across key metrics, as follows: - Total revenues of $175.5M (H12018: $114.5M), up 53% year-over-year - Adjusted EBITDA1 of $20.5M, an improvement of $17.4M (H12018: $3.1M) ? Invested approximately $3.4M in capital expenditures including capitalized product development to strengthen infrastructure and improve growth driving product lines. Operational Highlights ? The RhythmOne Programmatic Platform was consistently ranked in the top tier in quality as measured by Pixalate's Global Seller Trust Index (June 2018); ? RhythmOne reached 378.4M global uniques as measured by Quantcast (October 2018 / 30-day range) evidencing strong audience reach; ? The Company saw a significant rise in connected TV ad request volume of approximately 640% year-over-year, primarily driven by new supply partnerships; ? The Company also saw a strong year-over-year increase in pricing of approximately 54%, driven by the integration of the YuMe and RadiumOne businesses, enabling enhanced monetization of high-value, high-impact and data and filtering enhancements across all formats. ? Underlying these highlights, the Company has: ? Completed the unification of the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform and offerings resulting in the majority of the Company's revenue transacted on the platform; ? Forged or expanded direct client relationships with major US brands such as Procter & Gamble, Amazon, Starbucks, United Airlines, Pfizer, Merck, Mastercard, and Bank of America; ? Continued strong, long-standing relationships in the Automotive (e.g., General Motors, Honda, Toyota, Fiat, Subaru, and BMW) and telecommunication (e.g., Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T) sectors; ? Established or strengthened direct relationships with agency holding companies such as IPG, Dentsu, GroupM, Havas, and Omnicom; ? Signed 162 new supply partners including Accuweather, Buzzfeed, Bell Media, Scripps, Forbes, Nexstar, Lee Enterprises, Meredith Corp, Purch, and TRONC; and ? Completed integration of the YuMe business including the supply and data management platform (DMP) into the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform. Commenting on the results, Mark Bonney, CEO of RhythmOne, said: "We are pleased to have achieved our objectives for H12019. During the Period, we focused significant effort on advancing key strategic and financial objectives including the unification of the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform where today we can say that the majority of our revenue is transacted on the platform. We also completed the integration of sales and operating teams across the business, made significant improvements in internal management systems capabilities, and realized significant savings by capitalizing on the synergies of several acquired businesses all of which, along with the contribution from our acquisition of YuMe just prior to the start of the fiscal year, allowed us to achieve $20.5 million of profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA1 basis, a nearly 7X improvement from H12018. We are proud to have built and scaled the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform that continues to rank in the top tier in quality (Pixalate's Global Seller Trust Index) and reaches more than 378 million global uniques (Quantcast), reinforcing RhythmOne's position as an established ad tech leader with significant scale, cutting edge technology and differentiated, high quality supply. The RhythmOne Programmatic Platform is a unified programmatic platform that can serve as the infrastructure to integrate strategic acquisitions on both the demand and supply sides of the value chain, as the industry continues to consolidate. As we move into the second half of FY2019, we will continue to focus on accelerating growth and driving profitability through the integration of enhanced capabilities gained through our previous acquisitions. In addition to revenue scale, the entire management team is intensely focused on driving further efficiency in the business with the objective of progressive profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA1 basis." Share Buyback The Board has approved, subject to required consents and regulatory requirements the implementation of a share buyback program of up to $10 million. The Company will release full details on the program as soon as they are finalized. Key Executive Promotions As the Company completes the integration of its recent acquisitions and moves into a new stage of concentrating on scale and profitable growth, the Company is excited to announce the following promotions: - Jorg Nowak, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) - Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer (CPO) - Amy Rothstein, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Commenting on the announcement, Amy Rothstein, COO of RhythmOne, said: "As we move into our seasonally strongest period for cash generation, we look forward to maximizing shareholder value through various methods including the Share Buyback Program and other strategic opportunities. With the unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform, we are well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities both organically and inorganically." Note: 1) This press release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA. See discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure below. Press Contacts for RhythmOne Analyst and Investor Contact Mark Bonney RhythmOne plc Nomad for RhythmOne Broker for RhythmOne Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Whitman Howard (Broker) +44 (0)20 7659 1234 Philip Secrett Nick Lovering Jen Clarke Hugh Rich Ben Roberts Financial Overview RhythmOne's financial objective for H12019 was revenue scale and improvement in profitability with an operational focus on fortifying the Company's unified programmatic platform across demand and supply side business (the "RhythmOne Programmatic Platform" which includes the platform that was formerly marketed as "RhythmMax") and achieving significant integration of sales, engineering and other operational teams in connection with acquisitions made by the Company. Performance in H12019 was in line with management expectations. The Company continues to trade in line with consensus forecast revenue and adjusted EBITDA is in line with consensus forecast EBITDA. During the Period, revenue totaled $175.5M compared with $114.5M reported for the half year ended September 2017 (H12018). The Company saw strong revenue growth from its RhythmOne Programmatic Platform and benefited from the acquisition of RadiumOne completed in June 2017 and YuMe, completed in February 2018. The Company is realizing the benefits from its investments in technology, strategic packaging of inventory and agency-focused sales efforts. The RhythmOne Programmatic Platform is the underlying driver of Company growth. In fact, the full integration of the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform means a substantial portion of our revenue is transacted on platform. Cost of revenues of $96.1M in H12019 increased from $70.9M in H12018 and decreased to 54.8% of revenues

