RhythmOne PLC (RTHM) RHYTHMONE PLC ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FIRST HALF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS 13-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RHYTHMONE PLC ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FIRST HALF FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 RESULTS Adjusted EBITDA1 $20.5 Million Improved from $3.1 Million Board Approved Share Buyback Program Unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform Continues to Lead Company Growth London, England and San Francisco, CA - 13 December 2018 - RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM, "Company" or "Group"), today reports unaudited results for the six months ended 30 September 2018 ("H12019" or "the Period") as well as announces the approval of a share buyback program and promotion of key executives. The Company's H12019 conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.rhythmone.com [1] on 13 December 2018 at 9:30AM GMT; 4:30AM EST; 1:30AM PST. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Six Six months months to to 30-Sep 30-Sep 2018 2017 (unaud (unaudi Change ited) ted) $000 $000 % or $ Revenue 175,47 114,528 53% 5 Gross margin % 45.2% 38.1% 7.1 pts. Loss before income tax (1,620 (8,286) 6,666 ) Loss for the (2,197 (8,238) Period ) 6,041 Adjusted EBITDA1 20,484 3,057 17,427 Loss per share Cents Cents Cents Basic and (2.82) (16.63) 15.98 diluted ? Maintained focus on strategic revenue growth, including the acquisition of YuMe that added $58.2M to revenue; ? Gross margin percentage increased to 45.2% from 38.1% driven by a shift in product mix towards higher value inventory; ? Achieved a significant reduction in the Loss for the Period and the Loss per share while achieving a significant increase in profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA1 basis; ? H12019 performance in line with management expectations across key metrics, as follows: - Total revenues of $175.5M (H12018: $114.5M), up 53% year-over-year - Adjusted EBITDA1 of $20.5M, an improvement of $17.4M (H12018: $3.1M) ? Invested approximately $3.4M in capital expenditures including capitalized product development to strengthen infrastructure and improve growth driving product lines. Operational Highlights ? The RhythmOne Programmatic Platform was consistently ranked in the top tier in quality as measured by Pixalate's Global Seller Trust Index (June 2018); ? RhythmOne reached 378.4M global uniques as measured by Quantcast (October 2018 / 30-day range) evidencing strong audience reach; ? The Company saw a significant rise in connected TV ad request volume of approximately 640% year-over-year, primarily driven by new supply partnerships; ? The Company also saw a strong year-over-year increase in pricing of approximately 54%, driven by the integration of the YuMe and RadiumOne businesses, enabling enhanced monetization of high-value, high-impact and data and filtering enhancements across all formats. ? Underlying these highlights, the Company has: ? Completed the unification of the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform and offerings resulting in the majority of the Company's revenue transacted on the platform; ? Forged or expanded direct client relationships with major US brands such as Procter & Gamble, Amazon, Starbucks, United Airlines, Pfizer, Merck, Mastercard, and Bank of America; ? Continued strong, long-standing relationships in the Automotive (e.g., General Motors, Honda, Toyota, Fiat, Subaru, and BMW) and telecommunication (e.g., Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T) sectors; ? Established or strengthened direct relationships with agency holding companies such as IPG, Dentsu, GroupM, Havas, and Omnicom; ? Signed 162 new supply partners including Accuweather, Buzzfeed, Bell Media, Scripps, Forbes, Nexstar, Lee Enterprises, Meredith Corp, Purch, and TRONC; and ? Completed integration of the YuMe business including the supply and data management platform (DMP) into the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform. Commenting on the results, Mark Bonney, CEO of RhythmOne, said: "We are pleased to have achieved our objectives for H12019. During the Period, we focused significant effort on advancing key strategic and financial objectives including the unification of the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform where today we can say that the majority of our revenue is transacted on the platform. We also completed the integration of sales and operating teams across the business, made significant improvements in internal management systems capabilities, and realized significant savings by capitalizing on the synergies of several acquired businesses all of which, along with the contribution from our acquisition of YuMe just prior to the start of the fiscal year, allowed us to achieve $20.5 million of profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA1 basis, a nearly 7X improvement from H12018. We are proud to have built and scaled the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform that continues to rank in the top tier in quality (Pixalate's Global Seller Trust Index) and reaches more than 378 million global uniques (Quantcast), reinforcing RhythmOne's position as an established ad tech leader with significant scale, cutting edge technology and differentiated, high quality supply. The RhythmOne Programmatic Platform is a unified programmatic platform that can serve as the infrastructure to integrate strategic acquisitions on both the demand and supply sides of the value chain, as the industry continues to consolidate. As we move into the second half of FY2019, we will continue to focus on accelerating growth and driving profitability through the integration of enhanced capabilities gained through our previous acquisitions. In addition to revenue scale, the entire management team is intensely focused on driving further efficiency in the business with the objective of progressive profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA1 basis." Share Buyback The Board has approved, subject to required consents and regulatory requirements the implementation of a share buyback program of up to $10 million. The Company will release full details on the program as soon as they are finalized. Key Executive Promotions As the Company completes the integration of its recent acquisitions and moves into a new stage of concentrating on scale and profitable growth, the Company is excited to announce the following promotions: - Jorg Nowak, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) - Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer (CPO) - Amy Rothstein, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Commenting on the announcement, Amy Rothstein, COO of RhythmOne, said: "As we move into our seasonally strongest period for cash generation, we look forward to maximizing shareholder value through various methods including the Share Buyback Program and other strategic opportunities. With the unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform, we are well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities both organically and inorganically." Note: 1) This press release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA. See discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure below. Press Contacts for RhythmOne Analyst and Investor Contact Mark Bonney RhythmOne plc Nomad for RhythmOne Broker for RhythmOne Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7383 5100 Whitman Howard (Broker) +44 (0)20 7659 1234 Philip Secrett Nick Lovering Jen Clarke Hugh Rich Ben Roberts Financial Overview RhythmOne's financial objective for H12019 was revenue scale and improvement in profitability with an operational focus on fortifying the Company's unified programmatic platform across demand and supply side business (the "RhythmOne Programmatic Platform" which includes the platform that was formerly marketed as "RhythmMax") and achieving significant integration of sales, engineering and other operational teams in connection with acquisitions made by the Company. Performance in H12019 was in line with management expectations. The Company continues to trade in line with consensus forecast revenue and adjusted EBITDA is in line with consensus forecast EBITDA. During the Period, revenue totaled $175.5M compared with $114.5M reported for the half year ended September 2017 (H12018). The Company saw strong revenue growth from its RhythmOne Programmatic Platform and benefited from the acquisition of RadiumOne completed in June 2017 and YuMe, completed in February 2018. The Company is realizing the benefits from its investments in technology, strategic packaging of inventory and agency-focused sales efforts. The RhythmOne Programmatic Platform is the underlying driver of Company growth. In fact, the full integration of the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform means a substantial portion of our revenue is transacted on platform. Cost of revenues of $96.1M in H12019 increased from $70.9M in H12018 and decreased to 54.8% of revenues

compared to 61.9% of revenues in H12018 driven by a shift in product mix towards higher value inventory. Operating expense for H12019 was $80.3M compared with $54.9M in H12018, a 46% increase driven by the additional operating expense from the acquisitions of YuMe and RadiumOne and exceptional costs driven by restructuring related charges partially offset by savings generated through integration efforts during the Period. The Company incurred a Loss for the Period of ($2.2M) in H12019, a $6.0M improvement from H12018. Adjusted EBITDA1 for H12019 was $20.5M compared with $3.1M in H12018. The Company had a Loss for the Period of ($2.2M) in the Period as compared to ($8.2M) in the comparable period in Fiscal 2018. The Company improved Adjusted EBITDA1 in H12019 by $17.4M as compared to H12018. Both the improvement in Loss for the Period and Adjusted EBITDA1 were fueled by the growth of the historical RhythmOne business, the profitability of YuMe and the significant synergies realized from our integration efforts. RhythmOne's cash and cash equivalents as at 30 September 2018 totaled $22.0M compared to $37.3M at 31 March 2018. The decrease of $15.3M during the Period was primarily driven by $25.9M of cash used for movements in trade receivables, payables, and accrued liabilities, which includes restructuring and exceptional costs of $3.6M. Additionally, $5.7M was used for investments in platform development, capital investments and payments on equipment leases. These uses of cash were offset by $16.5M of operating cash flows before movements in working capital. The principal risks and uncertainties affecting the Group have not changed since those disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2018. Adjusted EBITDA1 This financial measure does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore referred to as a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as loss for the period, adjusted to exclude finance income and expense, taxation, depreciation and amortization, share based payments, exceptional items, which include acquisition related costs, restructuring and severance costs, settlement of litigation, fair value adjustments and unrealized foreign exchange gain and loss. Provided below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Loss for the Period, the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure. RhythmOne's management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the operating results of RhythmOne in the same manner as management and the RhythmOne board of directors because it excludes the impact of exceptional items in profit from operations, which have less bearing on the routine operating activities of RhythmOne, thereby enhancing users' understanding of the underlying business performance. RhythmOne's management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides information that enables investors to better compare RhythmOne's business performance across periods. This non-IFRS measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, loss for the period prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of RhythmOne' s profitability or liquidity. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are: ? Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; ? Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, RhythmOne's working capital needs; ? Adjusted EBITDA does not consider the potentially dilutive impact of equity-based compensation; ? Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to RhythmOne; and ? Other companies, including companies in RhythmOne's industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Users of this financial information should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made. The following table is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Loss for the Period: ADJUSTED EBITDA SIX MONTHS TO SIX MONTHS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 30 SEPTEMBER 2018 2017 (unaudited) (unaudited) $000's $000's Loss for the Period (2,197) (8,238) Adjustments: Finance income (4) (232) Finance expense 741 141 Income tax expense 577 (48) / (benefit) Depreciation and 15,620 7,738 amortization Share based 650 641 payments Exceptional items 3,609 3,695 Unrealized foreign 1,488 (640) exchange loss / (gain) Total adjustments 22,681 11,295 Adjusted EBITDA 20,484 3,057 Operational KPIs Comparative operating metrics are outlined below: Percentage of revenue by format: H12018 H22018 H12019 Revenue Desktop 67% 55% 37% Mobile 33% 34% 36% ATV 0% 11% 27% The Company saw a significant rise in Revenue of 53% year-over-year in part driven by growth on Mobile and Advanced Television, with approximately 36% of revenue coming from Mobile and 27% coming from Advanced Television. The Company also saw a strong year-over-year increase in pricing of approximately 54%, driven by the integration of the YuMe and RadiumOne businesses, enabling enhanced monetization of high-value, high-impact and data and filtering enhancements across all formats. Market Background The Company's product investments during the Period were consistent with key industry growth vectors. Programmatic trading is now well established as the primary buying mechanism for digital advertising. eMarketer projects that 82.5% of total digital display ad spend in the US will be executed through programmatic channels in 2018, as will 81.0% of total digital video ad spend (eMarketer Forecasts, October 2018). The programmatic growth trend points to a significant shift in how online advertising is being bought and sold. No longer are advertisers buying ads on specific websites as a proxy for audience segments; rather, they are buying actual audiences, across connected devices and ad formats, based on measurable data and in real time. Furthermore, eMarketer projects US digital video ad spend will grow from $27.82B in 2018 to $33.56B in 2019, with connected TV as a main driver, growing from $8.2B in 2018 to $13.3B in 2019. This trend is explained by the shift of linear television advertising budgets to digital due to decreasing Linear TV subscribers. Linear TV media ad spend is expected to decrease from 31% to 24% of total marketing budget over the next 5 years. Growth Drivers The online advertising industry is highly competitive and fragmented. As parts of the ecosystem combine and the value chain is streamlined, RhythmOne expects the industry to be characterized by fewer, dominant, better integrated players that are able to deliver material value to both demand and supply sides of the value chain. In order to drive sustainable competitive advantage, the Company has focused on developing our RhythmOne Programmatic Platform which is a full-stack, end-to-end unified programmatic platform with a number of key differentiators: ? Scale. Significant audience reach across devices and formats ? Efficiency. End-to-end stack that disintermediates the chain and creates margin efficiency ? Performance. Unique audiences and inventory packages that guarantee performance KPIs ? Quality. Proprietary brand safety technology, RhythmGuard ? Data-Powered. Analytics tools that allow advertisers to activate and amplify their first-party data To support this, the Company has identified key areas of investment to drive ongoing growth within this new landscape: 1) Unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform; 2) Unique, Data-driven Audience Segments; and 3) Emerging platforms such as connected and addressable TV ("Advanced TV") and influencer marketing. 1) Unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform In H12019, RhythmOne continued to grow and enhance its unified, multi-channel, multi-format programmatic platform. Since its inception as "RhythmMax," the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform has consistently maintained one of the largest supply footprints in the industry and, following the acquisitions of RadiumOne and YuMe, now reaches 378.4M global uniques as measured by Quantcast (October 2018 / 30-day range) - affording access to quality, cross-device, multi-format advertising inventory at scale and driving audience reach. Moreover, the platform continued to achieve benchmark financial performance. Through the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform, the Company has unified the entire supply side of the value chain, streamlining interactions between advertisers and consumers, and enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of online advertising campaigns. With a complete, end-to-end technology stack, significant scale and quality inventory, RhythmOne is positioned to be a viable independent alternative to "walled garden" platforms. During the Period, RhythmOne integrated its platform with 162 new supply partners including Accuweather, Buzzfeed, Bell Media, Scripps, Forbes, Nexstar, Lee Enterprises, Meredith Corp, Purch, and TRONC, strengthening its base of high-value supply. It also formed new partnerships with key supply and demand

platforms such as Amazon UAM and Tremor video DSP. Simultaneously, the Company established and renewed direct relationships with Agency Holding Companies such as IPG, Dentsu, GroupM, Havas, and Omnicom, and attracted new and repeat advertisers in the US, including Procter & Gamble, Amazon, Starbucks, United Airlines, Pfizer, Merck, Mastercard, Bank of America, General Motors, Honda, Toyota, Fiat, Subaru, BMW, Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T. During H12019 the Company undertook an evaluation of every geographic area that the Company was operating in following its recent acquisitions. After reviewing, it was determined that certain of those geographies could not attain sustainable profitability without substantial investment and the Company made the decision to invest in geographies and business areas that would provide better growth opportunities and return on investment. Internationally, the Company now maintains offices in France, Singapore, Mexico, and Chile after closing offices in Italy, Spain, UK, and Australia. During H12019, the Company continuously enhanced its proprietary brand safety filtering technology, RhythmGuard, which eliminates suspicious and underperforming traffic before it reaches the marketplace - improving ROI for advertisers and maximizing yield for quality publisher partners. In response to this acute industry issue, RhythmOne took steps to package its supply based upon certain KPIs that align with advertisers' campaign objectives. Specifically, the Company has developed private marketplace offerings that enhances advertiser performance focused on KPIs such as viewability and verified inventory to drive premium demand. These offerings allow advertisers to access curated inventory that meets the strictest quality and/or viewability standards, letting brands and agencies focus instead on campaign optimization and achieving the best possible return on investment. Complementing its RhythmGuard brand safety initiative, RhythmOne also partnered with leading viewability and verification vendors, including White Ops, Integral Ad Science, DoubleVerify, Moat and Pixalate, whom the Company believes will be instrumental in helping to establish common standards for the industry. As a result, RhythmOne continued to be ranked in the top tier in quality according to Pixalate's Global Seller Trust Index (June 2018). RhythmOne remains committed to providing the highest levels of quality assurance to its advertising partners. 2) Unique, Data-driven Audience Segments In addition to platform investments in the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform, the Company sought to distinguish its supply footprint by offering unique, owned, controlled and first-look audiences, as well as data-driven audience segments. The acquisitions of RadiumOne and YuMe further supported the audience initiative. Through these acquisitions, the Company gained access to a leading data-driven marketing platform, unique consumer insights, audience segmentation and targeting technology, and premium supply & demand relationships. Specifically, RadiumOne's offerings included a performance-focused data management platform (DMP), and a demand side platform (DSP). YuMe's advertising offerings included a robust first-party data management and targeting platform, unique audience segments and other programmatic capabilities with a focus on the fast-growing segments of mobile, video and connected TV, which together with the RadiumOne offerings, the YuMe offering helped to fortify and extend RhythmOne's end-to-end technology stack. Coupled with a suite of proprietary analytics tools, RhythmOne's technology stack gathers audience insights from a brand's paid, earned, owned and shared media channels, which can then be activated within advertising campaigns. The RhythmOne Programmatic Platform offers first-party data segments to brands and agencies as both a managed service and through self-serve platforms. 3) Emerging Platforms Influencer Business. We believe the influencer marketing segment is one of the fastest growing segments of the digital advertising industry. The RhythmInfluence team has positioned itself as a market leader based on the eight-year tenure of this group and its high campaign success rates. The RhythmInfluence business has seen a 182% growth year-over-year which is fueled in large part due to longstanding relationships with Fortune 500 retail clients. The successful integration into the national sales team acquired from the YuMe and RadiumOne transactions has further contributed to the success of the Influencer team continuing the efforts to leverage cross selling opportunities of our various product lines. Advanced TV. As consumers continue their migration from Linear TV to Connected TV, we are well positioned to capture an influx of advertiser branding dollars. We combine the executional experience, world class customer service, market education, campaign insights and brand safety needed to stay ahead of new entrants to both defend and grow our revenue. To this point the Company saw a significant rise in connected TV ad request volume of approximately 640% year-over-year in H12019, primarily driven by new supply partnerships. Technology & Products RhythmOne continued to invest in products, platforms, and research and development, with a focus on enhancing and expanding the Company's unified programmatic marketplace. One of the major initiatives in H12019 was to consolidate YuMe's data management platform (DMP) and demand side platform (DSP) into the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform. This consolidation is well underway and is scheduled to be completed by the end of calendar year 2018. This effort enables the Company to offer its partners one of the largest unified marketplace in the industry while reducing its operational and maintenance costs. Other marketplace improvements include: ? Advanced inventory availability forecasting, enabling the Company to accurately predict price and volume availabilities for all audience and device types. ? Improvements to the Company's advanced TV technology, including advanced targeting functionalities such as cross-device and more granular device targeting ? Automated performance predictions through machine learning for key KPIs such as viewability, invalid traffic (IVT), video completion rate (VCR), and click-through rate (CTR), which enables the Company to provide better performance for advertisers while increasing publisher yield. Integration and Acquisitions For the past several years, the Company has sought to capitalize on consolidation opportunities within the industry as part of its growth strategy. In June 2017 the Company completed the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of RadiumOne, Inc. Through RadiumOne, RhythmOne gained access to a leading data-driven marketing platform, unique customer insights, audience segmentation and targeting technology, and premium advertiser relationships. With this acquisition, RhythmOne became one of a handful of global competitors with a comprehensive, end-to-end technology offering within the digital advertising ecosystem. Integration efforts were effective with the majority of RadiumOne supply migrated into RhythmOne's Programmatic Platform, and the integration of RadiumOne's data management platform and analytics tools completed as well. In February 2018 RhythmOne acquired YuMe, Inc. Through YuMe, RhythmOne gained access to premium video supply, including emerging, high-value connected CTV inventory, unique customer insights, cross-screen targeting technology and established demand relationships. The acquisition of YuMe aligned with the Company's mission to create a unified marketplace that is efficient and effective for advertisers. YuMe's demand-side strengths and innovation in video advertising complement the programmatic platform that RhythmOne has built over the last five years. YuMe is now fully integrated into RhythmOne from an operational perspective. Board and Executive Changes During the Period, RhythmOne announced certain changes to its Board of Directors. Mark Bonney joined the Company as CEO and as an Executive Director in June 2018 replacing Ted Hastings. Additionally, Mark Zorko joined the Company as CFO in September 2018 replacing Edward Reginelli. Departures from the board included Rah Chellaraj, Ujjal Kohli, Mark Opzoomer and Edward Reginelli who each retired or resigned from the Company's Board of Directors. The Board continually engages in an evaluation of its composition. Outlook The Company anticipates continued year-over-year revenue growth throughout the balance of FY2019, led by its programmatic capabilities and prior acquisitions. The Company continues to trade in line with consensus forecast revenue and adjusted EBITDA is in line with consensus forecast EBITDA. As seen during the Period, the unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform has become the primary engine for growth, facilitating growth in advanced TV and the delivery of targeted, quality audiences, across devices and formats, at scale - globally. As the Company enters its strongest cash generating period, the Board intends to implement the Share Buyback Program and continue to consider strategic opportunities. The industry is fast consolidating, driving toward an ecosystem characterized by fewer, dominant, better integrated players that are able to deliver sustainable value to both demand and supply sides of the value chain. In addition to organic growth, as the integration of previously acquired businesses is nearing completion, the Company intends to evaluate strategic M&A opportunities across the premium supply and data science segments of the ecosystem, as a means to fortify its programmatic base, enhance its inventory packaging capabilities, and augment its financial performance and long-term competitiveness. Through the RhythmOne Programmatic Platform, RhythmOne has the infrastructure in place to seamlessly integrate the operations of potential acquisitions, with the objective of continuing to

