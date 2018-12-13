Containerships Oyj: Containerships receives its first newbuild LNG-powered container vessel

Containerships plc - Stock Exchange Release 13 December 2018 at 9:30 (EET)

Containerships receives its first newbuild LNG-powered container vessel

Containerships' first newbuild LNG-powered container vessel, M/S Containerships Nord, has been delivered to the company at Wenchong Shipyard, Guangzhou, China. She starts sailing towards Europe soon after the delivery.

Containerships continues executing its environmentally-friendly LNG-strategy, and three more LNG-powered container vessels are scheduled for delivery during the first half of 2019. The LNG-powered vessels will connect Containerships' main ports in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

Containerships' parent company, CMA CGM, is also committed to environmentally-friendly LNG technology and has sublet the first LNG-powered vessel for its trade lanes. When the first three LNG-powered vessels have been delivered, the vessels will create LNG based service for Containerships in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

Containerships' commitment to eco-friendly transport solutions covers both sea and land. In 2018, Containerships has increased its LNG-transport capacity in Netherlands and UK and is investigating the possibilities to increase the capacity also in Finland.

About Containerships group: Containerships group is a full service, door-to-door provider of shortsea shipping and logistics solutions. It ensures safe and rapid cargo transport between Finland, Russia, the Baltic States, Continental Europe, the UK and Ireland as well as in the Mediterranean region between Turkey and North Africa. Containerships offers a choice of all standard and special containers, and complete coverage through a fleet of sea vessels, and road, railway and river container transportation modes. The net sales for 2017 was MEUR 227. Containerships plc's senior secured callable bond loan has been listed on OMX Helsinki since 22 November 2017.

In October 2018, Containerships was acquired by CMA CGM group. The CMA CGM group is world leader of maritime transport. CMA CGM group's CEO is Rodolphe Saadé. Groups 494 ships serve more than 420 ports worldwide on the five continents. In 2017, they transported nearly 19 million TEU. The Group employs more than 30.000 persons in the world and 2.400 in Marseilles where its headquarters is located. The Group is present in 160 countries via its network of 755 agencies.