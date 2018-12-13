

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L) announced its trading update in respect of the half year to 30 November 2018. The Group said Europe and Asia have seen continued good performance as a result of product innovation and distribution expansion. Africa trading remains challenging as a result of the economic situation in Nigeria. The balance sheet has strengthened further with good cash flow management and net debt lower than at the end of the previous first half.



Looking forward, the Group said the overall outturn for the full year will, as in prior years, depend in part on the macro environment in Nigeria during the seasonally-important second half of the year.



Interim results for the half year to 30 November 2018 will be announced on 29 January 2019.



