

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L), a defence, security, transport and energy group, Thursday said its full-year trading performance remains in line with expectations. Ultra continues to experience strong order inflow and remains focused on execution and delivery while continuing to win new business.



In its pre-close trading statement ahead of its year end on December 31, the company said, as revealed earlier, that it is experiencing increased working capital requirements arising mainly from the higher order book, underlying revenue growth and a constrained supply chain. This is currently expected to result in 2018 cash conversion in the 65%-75% range.



The company remains well positioned in areas of priority spend with significant exposure to the strengthening US defence budget; this gives continued confidence in the longer-term outlook.



Ultra's preliminary results for the year 2018 will be announced on March 6, 2019.



