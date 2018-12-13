Pilot project from big data and fleet management specialist aimed at providing better overview of traffic at port for improved operational efficiency

Traxens, a company providing high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, today announces that it is collaborating with MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, a global leader in transportation and logistics, on a pilot IoT project in the Port of Valencia, Spain, aimed at improving the operational efficiency of the port. Specifically, Traxens co-operates on this project with MSC Terminal Valencia and the Port Authority at the Port of Valencia, and Fundacion Valenciaport (FVP). The trial started in September 2018.

As part of the pilot project, MSC Spain trucks have been equipped with Traxens' dedicated IoT devices, allowing for near real-time tracking of movement of vehicles. This can help port authorities to predict and manage potential congestions, as well as to anticipate truck arrivals at the gates. Overall operational efficiency is therefore expected to significantly improve due to easy monitoring of on-site road activity, improved fleet management as well as pre- and post-carriage management. Traxens has installed a gateway in the MSC Terminal to allow enhanced and secured connectivity. It will also provide access to its big data analytics platform, TraxensHub, via APIs, bringing enhanced analytics and reporting capabilities for port authorities.

"Our pilot project at the Port of Valencia is one of the first applications of an IoT system in a port environment and we are eagerly awaiting results," said Jacques Delort, managing director of Traxens. "We believe that big data is the future of the shipping industry. We are delighted that we could co-operate with the Port of Valencia, which has ValenciaportPCS, one of the best-in-class Port Community Systems, on such an important project."

"We have already used IoT devices by Traxens for tracking our containers and we believe that the functionality can really help port authorities in improving operations. This could bring benefits to all parties," said Jaime Lopez, Intermodal Project Leader, MSC Spain

"The Port of Valencia believes in the role of innovation and digitalization for the future of shipping ports, for example by using the PCS (Port Community Systems) integration platform. We are delighted to provide a trial site for Traxens, which could eventually result in the improvement of operations for the whole of the shipping industry," said Miguel Llop, Director of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), from the Fundacion Valenciaport.

Following a successful pilot trial, Traxens aims to extend its solution to other terminals within the Port of Valencia, by deploying additional gateways. The existing gateway will then be used for testing and improving processes related to all smart containers passing through the area.

About Traxens

Traxens delivers the world's most extensive, precise and timely information about containers in transit anywhere in the world using breakthrough technology and big data techniques. This information provides the opportunity for all stakeholders in multi-modal transport to improve costs, optimize investment and offer premium services.

www.traxens.com

