ERS Genomics Limited and Lonza Pharma Biotech announced today a license agreement to provide Lonza with access to ERS Genomics' CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology patents. Lonza will have the ability to utilize CRISPR/Cas9 in its bioproduction products and services and also for use in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) for research applications.

"Lonza is the world's leading contract manufacturing organization of biologics and we are thrilled that they have chosen to use CRISPR/Cas9 to enhance their capabilities," commented Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics. "We see tremendous potential for the use of gene editing to enhance the manufacturing of biologics and I expect Lonza will certainly be leading the way."

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

ERS Genomics was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology: www.ersgenomics.com.

