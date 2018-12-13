Sir Mick Davis joins Board of energy technology start-up Arq

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arq, the UK-based energy technology company, today announces the appointment of Sir Mick Davis as a non-executive director on its Board.

Davis brings many years of mining and energy experience to the Arq Board. He was formerly Chief Executive of Xstrata, the Anglo-Swiss mining entity, until it merged with Glencore in 2013. He had previously held the role of Chief Financial Officer of Billiton plc. Since June 2017 he has been CEO and Treasurer of the UK's Conservative Party.

Davis' appointment follows hard on the heels of the appointments of Vitol's Mike Muller and former BP Chief Scientist Bernie Bulkin to the Arq Board in October, as Arq bolsters its impressive team of highly experienced non-executive directors.

Davis joins the Board as Arq prepares to rapidly scale its international business and to partner with coal and energy industry majors across the globe. Next year will also see the launch of the first Arq Technology plant in Corbin, Kentucky USA.

Sir Mick commented:

"I'm delighted to be joining Arq at an exciting time in its development as it prepares to launch its innovative energy products into the market. This break-through technology will help to provide an immediate solution for a number of key global energy issues."

Julian McIntyre, Chief Executive of Arq, said:

"I'm delighted that Sir Mick has agreed to join us as we gear up for our first plant launch in 2019. His experience, knowledge and contacts across the mining and energy industry will be invaluable to us as we move into the next stage of our development. Together with Bernie, Mike and our other directors we now have a formidable Board to drive Arq forward."

Notes for editors:

About Sir Mick Davis

Sir Mick Davis is a South African businessman and politician. He has extensive capital markets and transaction experience following a long career in the international mining industry. He started his career as an accountant before moving into the mining industry as an executive director of South African state- owned Eskom. He then moved to Gencor and Ingwe Coal Corporation prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer of Billiton plc in 1997. He was Chief Executive of Xstrata from 2001 to 2013, until it joined forces with Glencore. He has since formed the mining venture X2 Resources.

Sir Mick is married and lives in London with his wife and three children.

About Arq

Arq is a private technology-led energy group, headquartered in London, UK, with further operations in Lexington and Corbin, KY; Truro, UK; and Queensland, Australia.

Arq has developed and patented a unique technology to produce high value, pure hydrocarbonaceous material from coal and coal discard that can be blended directly into oil and oil products.

Arq's cost-effective process upgrades coal into oil products which represents a major breakthrough. It has been achieved by inventing a low-cost mechanical process for handling coal and coal discard as a micro-particle system.

Arq Technology crushes and mills coal and coal waste down to an average of 3 microns in size. A separation process using propriety flotation and chemistry enables the liberation of substantially all the valuable hydrocarbons, selectively separating and removing impurities. Arq will deploy this technology worldwide to provide an abundant new source of low-cost energy.

For further information visit www.arq.com

Enquiries:

