Food and Drinks Firms Must Consider a World Without Plastic, Says New Report from just-drinks and just-food

LONDON, December 13, 2018

Food and drinks producers must challenge their suppliers to produce more environmentally friendly packaging now or risk being at the mercy of a future 'plastic tax' according to the latest report from FUTURES - the new insights service from just-food and just-drinks.

The report, which asks if we will ever see a plastic-free world, also recommends that firms should make plastic reduction a long-term goal, delivered through a series of smaller steps rather than risk operational paralysis by setting one huge, unrealistic objective.

The latest free report from FUTURES offers a detailed look at the practicalities of a plastic-free future, the challenges with recycling, and the startups that could hold the answers to our plastic problem. In keeping with all FUTURES reports, it also considers the trends driving change and what food and drinks companies need to think about now, in order to prepare for the future.

Key features in the report include:

The five consumer trends driving the need to rethink plastic

Expert commentary from Colin Elkins , global industry director of process manufacturing at enterprise software company IFS

A closer look at the startups driving innovation

Five things food and drinks companies can start to do now

FUTURES editor Lucy Britner said: "Industry's desire to be more efficient and sustainable, coupled with the seismic shift in consumer attitudes towards plastic, will continue to drive innovation from startups as well as from food and drinks companies.

"This is the third in a series of future insights reports, designed to look at what will disrupt the food and drinks industries and offer insight into what businesses can start to do now."

FUTURES was launched in October 2018 by just-food & just-drinks' parent company Aroq. Starting with a series of digital magazines, the FUTURES service covers everything from new technologies to emerging consumer trends. The first edition studies the growth of autonomous grocery delivery and how it is likely to impact the food and drinks industries, while the second edition explores the world of cannabis in food and drinks.

Visit the just-food or just-drinks FUTURES microsite to download this report - and the previous two - for free.



About just-drinks.com and just-food.com

just-drinks.com and just-food.com are the online news, insight and research portals for the global drinks and packaged goods industries. Their editorial team includes contributors from around the world, under the combined direction of just-drinks managing editor Olly Wehring and just-food managing editor Dean Best.



