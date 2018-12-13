

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International Plc. (SPD.L) reported that its profit before tax for the 26 weeks ended 28 October 2018 increased by 62.4% to 74.4 million pounds from 45.8 million pounds last year. The prior period included losses on Investments (32.7 million pounds) and revaluation of currency contracts (36.3 million pounds).



Profit attributable to equity holders of the Group for the period grew to 45.1 million pounds or 8.6 pence per share from 26.0 million pounds or 4.9 pence per share last year.



Underlying profit before tax down 26.8% to 64.4 million pounds from the prior year.



Group underlying EBITDA was down by 4.7% to 148.8 million pounds . Excluding acquisitions and currency neutral, underlying EBITDA was up 14.6% to 180.3 million pounds.



Group revenue rose 4.5% to 1.79 billion pounds, due to the acquisition of House of Fraser in the year, growth in Premium Lifestyle and growth in Rest of World retail. Excluding acquisitions and on a currency neutral basis, Group revenue was up 0.2%. This was offset by store closures as part of the continued elevation of the portfolio and a reduction in wholesale sales.



Excluding House of Fraser the company anticipates it will be within its previously communicated underlying EBITDA growth range of 5-15% by year end, including House of Fraser we expect to be behind last year's result.



Sports Direct International also announce that Cally Price will join the Board as a Non-Executive Workforce Director with effect from 1 January 2019.



Cally is a store manager in Cardiff Bay, having originally started with Sports Direct as a zero hours worker in July 2007.



Following a competitive application process, Cally was elected as the Company's next Workers' Representative in September 2018 and will assume her role as Workers' Representative when the current Workers' Representative Alex Balacki completes his term on 1 May 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX