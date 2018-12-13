Top Global Law Firms Leverage Intapp to Build Powerful Brands

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2018, a leading provider of business applications for professional services firms, today announced that 19 of the top 20 global legal firms named in the 2018 Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index from Acritas Research use Intapp solutions to help grow their business and build their brand. These firms leverage the Intapp Professional Services platform to deliver a differentiated client experience, in addition to generating and leveraging strategic insights from client and firm data to drive new business.



The Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index is compiled from analysis of an extract of data from Acritas' Sharplegal Global Elite survey 2018 dataset, incorporating survey data from more than 1,600 senior legal services buyers from $1 billion+ revenue organizations around the world. The survey featured questions about awareness, favorability and consideration of top law firms among these "elite" clients, including numerous companies in the Fortune 2000.

Intapp solutions help firms proactively manage strategic law firm marketing, business development and operational processes, and Acritas' survey findings suggest that law firms with the strongest brands enjoy a competitive advantage with clients because these firms are consistently top of mind and most trusted by the largest corporations in the world.

"Brand recognition and delivering a differentiated client experience is a big factor in law firm growth, and it is no surprise that the top legal brands are leveraging technology to stay ahead of the curve," commented Intapp Vice President of Global Marketing, Claire Darling. "The Intapp Professional Services platform was developed with the complexities of a partnership in mind. Firms are able to compete across multiple dimensions and to secure new client business that continues to support growth and profitability."

Firms on the 2018 Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index include Clifford Chance, DLA Piper and Norton Rose Fulbright, among others. The Acritas "Top 20" survey information was part of the firm's full Sharplegal survey, an ongoing, independent market research study of the current global legal market that generates data and insight on law firm brands, usage, market trends, spend, and international needs. The 2018 Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2Ge1jKc

"For the law firms which make Acritas' Global Elite Brand Index, there is a meaningful intersection between innovation and brand," observed Lisa Hart Shepherd, CEO of Acritas. "These leading brands are implementing initiatives that leverage modern technology and new ways of working to simplify and streamline activities. And they are ensuring their clients get to hear about it, which is often a neglected step. Today's modern clients are looking for new and innovative ways to access the expertise their law firms have and to do so as efficiently as possible, but they don't always have the time to seek it out. Firms need to bring it to their attention."



About Intapp

Intapp provides software and services that enable professional services and capital markets firms to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace, enhancing their ability to win more business, operate efficiently, manage risk and drive project and client success. Over 1,100 customers globally, including 96 of the Global 100 law firms, five of the top eight global accounting firms, and more than 400 capital markets and advisory firms, rely on us. We offer a professional services platform - purpose-built for this industry - spanning the entire client life cycle, with solutions for client development, business acceptance and client delivery. Intapp is backed by Temasek and Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.intapp.com

Media Contact:

For Intapp

Laura Ruark, 540.599.7886

laura@bospar.com