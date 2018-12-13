DJ TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2 13-Dec-2018 Financial Highlights EUR million 2018 2017 Var. % Var. % at constant currency Turnover 19,523.9 18,535.0 + 5.3 + 6.3 Underlying EBITA1 Hotels & Resorts 425.7 356.5 + 19.4 + 38.7 Cruises 324.0 255.6 + 26.8 + 27.0 Destination Experiences 44.7 35.1 + 27.4 + 33.6 Holiday Experiences 794.4 647.2 + 22.7 + 33.8 Northern Region 254.1 345.8 - 26.5 - 27.4 Central Region 89.1 71.5 + 24.6 + 25.0 Western Region 109.3 109.2 + 0.1 + 0.1 Markets & Airlines 452.5 526.5 - 14.1 - 14.6 All other segments - 99.9 - 71.6 - 39.5 - 31.4 TUI Group 1,147.0 1,102.1 + 4.1 + 10.9 Discontinued operations - - 1.2 n. a. - Total 1,147.0 1,100.9 + 4.2 + 11.0 EBITA2, 4 1,060.2 1,026.5 + 3.3 + 10.4 Underlying EBITDA4 1,563.9 1,541.7 + 1.4 EBITDA4 1,498.5 1,490.9 + 0.5 EBITDAR4 2,219.9 2,240.9 - 0.9 Net profit for the 780.2 910.9 - 14.3 period Earnings per share4EUR 1.18 1.36 - 13.2 Equity ratio (30 Sept.) 27.8 24.9 + 2.9 3 % Net capex and 827.0 1,071.9 - 22.8 investments (30 Sept.) Net cash (30 Sept.)4 123.6 583.0 - 78.8 Employees (30 Sept.) 69,546 66,577 + 4.5 Differences may occur due to rounding This Annual Report of the TUI Group was prepared for the financial year (FY) from 1 October 2017 to 30 September 2018. The terms for previous years were renamed accordingly. In FY 2018 we have adjusted our segmental reporting to reflect the growing strategic importance of the services delivered in our destinations. Destination Experiences is now reported separately in the segmental structure, and within Holiday Experiences together with Hotels & Resorts and Cruises. The further businesses of former Other Tourism and All other segments have been combined into All other segments. There are no changes to the total numbers. The prior year's reference figures were restated accordingly. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains/losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations and other expenses for and income from one-off items. 2 EBITA comprises earnings before interest, taxes and goodwill impairments. EBITA includes amortisation of other intangible assets. It does not include the result from the measurement of interest hedges, and in the prior year did not include results from container shipping operations. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. 4 Continuing operations »We are on track because we have undergone a transformation. This year, in particular, has shown that the realignment we launched in 2014 to focus on the hotel, cruise and destination business has now become TUI's special strength. Only five years ago, a similar summer would have left its mark on TUI, too. We have now become an integrated hotel and cruise group. We develop, we invest and we operate. And we are increasingly becoming a digital and platform organisation.« Friedrich Joussen, CEO of TUI AG LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS Dear shareholders, 2018 was another growth year for TUI. We delivered on our promises in a challenging market environment. Our operating result again delivered double-digit growth for the fourth time in a row - it grew by nearly eleven per cent at constant currency in the completed financial year. The robust results delivered in 2018 are particularly gratifying given that we were operating under exceptional circumstances last year. In the UK, the exchange rate and purchasing power of sterling were adversely affected by Brexit. Air traffic in Europe faced particular challenges. And in our European home markets, we experienced a record summer - with a summer heatwave lasting right into the autumn. This brought its weight to bear on results in our sector in the course of the financial year. I would like to extend a special word of thanks to our customers who chose to travel with TUI and its brands, and to you, our shareholders, for your loyalty to TUI. Let me also thank all the employees who looked after our guests and again created unforgettable moments during their holidays in 2018. The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will be proposing another increase in the dividend to 0.72 euros for the completed year to the Annual General Meeting. We are on track because we have undergone a transformation. This year, in particular, has shown that the realignment we launched in 2014 to focus on the hotel, cruise and destination business has now become TUI's special strength. Only five years ago, a similar summer would have left its mark on TUI, too, as the Group's focus and earnings structure were too one-sided and above all excessively geared to our classical tour operation business. We have now become an integrated hotel and cruise group. We develop, we invest and we operate. And we are increasingly becoming a digital and platform organisation. Today's success is important. However, what do we need to do to stay on track and keep growing? We used 2018 to define our position. Are we fit for further growth? How are we going to further enhance the quality, efficiency and strength of today's businesses? And where do our strong global TUI brand and the increasing digitalisation of our businesses create new growth areas for the Group? Let me comment on some of the decisions we took: Our classical tour operation business is characterised by strong competition, seasonality and low margins in European source markets. That is why we must identify synergies and enhance our efficiency. Since the summer, we have clustered the Group's worldwide tour operators and airlines into Markets & Airlines, managed by an Executive Board member. We have to learn more from one another, rapidly transfer successful models from one market to another and harmonise non-customer-facing activities. This transformation has begun and will enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of our classical tour operation business. Where markets have already achieved the required level of maturity, TUI is already fully digital. TUI Nordic in Scandinavia is an example of that. We will not ignore the social and cultural particularities of our markets and customers, but we will be at the forefront of this transformation in other countries, too. Today, 70 per cent of our operating result is delivered by holiday experiences developed and designed by us: hotels, cruise ships, excursions and activities in the holiday regions. This is where customers experience the strength of the TUI brand. These holiday moments make holidays with TUI so special and personal. We are growing and investing in this segment so as to strengthen it. Despite the large variety of holiday experiences offered by TUI Group, we want them to display a distinctive signature. This includes our Group's own hotel brands such as TUI Blue, Riu, Robinson, TUI Magic Life, hotel concepts such as TUI Sensimar, TUISensatori and TUI Family Life, global hotel purchasing with our partners, the cruise lines and destination activities. This is where we are seeking further growth. We know our customers very well, we know when they travel where, and what services they appreciate, be it holiday destinations, hotel rooms, cruise suites, excursions or activities. If we put this knowledge to smart use, we can create great value added for our customers - and for us, as we will be able to generate additional turnover and earnings. We have paved the way for that growth through our comprehensive digitalisation strategy and our investments in IT as well as new technologies, which are increasingly paying off. Here, too, our transformation as a digital company has progressed and opened up new growth areas. The destination activities market, in particular, is delivering extremely strong growth, promising highly attractive returns and still typically features many small, local providers. With more than 27 million customers - thereof around 21 million guests from our European source markets, a highly professional international team on the ground, a strong digital infrastructure and networked customer systems, we are well placed to take a leading international position in this market for tours and excursions and to deliver very profitable growth. Usually, several months pass after a holiday booking before our customers depart for their trip. That period offers us great potential to submit personalised offerings for activities in the destination to our customers - from the 'Select your room' option via special excursions through to reservations for restaurants, sporting programmes and wellness facilities. Having identified the growth potential in this area, we made investments in the completed year by purchasing two companies. By acquiring destination management from Hotelbeds Group, we doubled the footprint of Destination Experiences from 23 to 49 countries. We now have a team on the ground in almost every major destination in the world and are able to develop new products and services for our customers. This summer, we purchased the Milan-based technology start-up Musement. The Italian

company has developed a platform that already pools a great portfolio of holiday experiences and offers its users customised excursions. Integrating this approach into our business with 27 million has enormous potential. We expect this acquisition, the further development of our digital platform and the expansion of our offering to contribute substantially to our future growth. Dear shareholders, we are transforming our traditional portfolio, strengthening today's successful and profitable business lines and investing in digital platforms for our future growth. I hope that the year 2018 and the progress achieved in the past few years have convinced you that TUI has been and will remain a good investment. TUI is the world's leading integrated tourism group. Supported by a great team of 69,500 employees around the world, the Executive Board is committed to ensuring that things stay that way. Tourism is and remains one of the world's biggest and most stably growing industries. There is no reason and no indication to believe that demand for travel will decline - on the contrary. We have identified potential in many new markets, in particular in the countries of South East Asia, where we are expanding our hotel portfolio and building TUI's position. I would be delighted to be able to welcome you personally to our Annual General Meeting in Hanover. Birgit Conix, the successor to our long-standing CFO Horst Baier, will take part for the first time. Let me use this opportunity to extend my sincerest thanks to Horst Baier once again. He was our CFO throughout FY 2018. Horst Baier played a key role in designing and delivering our successful transformation over the past few years. He has always been a reliable advisor and partner to my Executive Board colleagues and myself. We are working to continue our successful performance in 2019. Thank you very much for your support and loyalty. Best regards, Friedrich Joussen CEO of TUI AG Guidance Key Guidance Guidance Figures achievement Guidance Actual Outlook FY Actual FY 2018 2018 FY 2019 20181 rebased Turnover in EUR bn in excess of 19.5 + 6.3 %2 19.5 approximately 3 %2, 3 2 + 3 %2, 3 EBITA (underlying) in EUR m At least 1,147 + 10.9 %2 1,187 at least + 10 % 2 4 + 10 %2 Adjustments in EUR m 80 costs 87 costs 125 costs Net capex and investments in EUR bn 1.2 0.8 1.0 - 1.25 Leverage ratio 3.00(X) - 2.7(X) 3.00(X) - 2.25(X) 2.25(X) 1 As published on 13 December 2017, unless otherwise stated 2 Variance year-on-year assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period and based on the current group structure 3 Excluding cost inflation relating to currency movements 4 The starting variable for the forecast is the rebased underlying EBITA. This rebased figure was determined by increasing the underlying EBITA of FY 2018 by the negative effect from the revaluation of euro denominated loans in Turkey amounting to EUR 40 m, translated at actual rates for the FY 2018. 5 Including PDPs, excluding aircraft assets financed by debt or finance leases REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD Ladies and Gentlemen, After we completed the post-merger integration of TUI AG and TUI Travel plc last year, we again demonstrated in the financial year just completed that we - the Executive Board, the employees and the Supervisory Board - have together created the right strategic positioning for our organisation. We have established an internationally operating, integrated tourism company with a successful, sustainable business model. Despite various challenges we faced at both national and international levels, we increased our underlying EBITA by more than 10 % year-on-year at constant currency. This has also enabled us to clearly stand out from our main competitors, some of whom had to lower their guidance in the completed financial year. We again successfully mastered a number of special challenges, such as the insolvencies of Air Berlin and its subsidiary Niki, the prolonged, exceptional good weather in Europe this summer which limited demand for travel, and also the weakening of the Turkish lira. This confirms that we took the right decision in transforming TUI into an integrated tourism company with a broad value-chain. We will not rest on our laurels but consistently pursue our transformation roadmap. After leveraging synergies from the merger and the transformation of our business model, we will now focus on selective investments mainly in the Hotels and Cruises segments and efficiency enhancement. We will also make a priority of continued digitalisation, which opens up new opportunities for TUI at all levels. Especially with our broad customer portfolio, the potential of Artificial Intelligence offer high chances for optimisation. At our meetings, we regularly discussed the strategic development of our business model with the Executive Board. To implement this, following comprehensive review and discussion, the Supervisory Board approved a number of key acquisition projects, in particular the repurchase of incoming agencies from Hotelbeds Group, enabling us to expand our offering in the Destination Experiences segment from 23 to 49 countries. This segment was further reshaped with the acquisition of Musement, transforming the segment from offline to a fully digitalised business. We also approved investments in a new generation of TUI Cruises ships and the construction of a further expedition liner for the fleet operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Looking ahead to future challenges, another major priority of our deliberations in the Supervisory Board was Brexit. Throughout the year, we paid detailed attention to the various scenarios and the resulting potential impacts on our business model as well as measures to be derived. As in this year, Corporate Governance will be another focus area next year. The UK Corporate Governance Code was recently fundamentally revised. Meanwhile, the commission in charge of the German Code is also planning to carry out a major review from the middle of next year. Let me use this opportunity to thank Sir Michael Hodgkinson on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board for his outstanding efforts and commitment as a member of the TUI AG Supervisory Board. Sir Michael Hodgkinson has rendered lasting services above all to the merger of the two TUI companies and the subsequent integration management. The same applies to our former CFO Horst Baier, who stepped down from the Executive Board towards the end of the financial year. He was instrumental in shaping our organisation's successful course over a long period of time. We would like to thank both of them and wish them all the best for their future. After 14 years of active participation, Mrs Carmen Riu Güell will resign her mandate at the end of the Annual General Meeting on 12 February 2019. She has made a very intensive contribution to the strategy discussion, particularly in the restructuring of our hotel business, and has set important accents. It will then be proposed to the Annual General Meeting to elect Mr Joan Trian Riu to replace her as member of the Supervisory Board. Mr Joan Trian Riu has extensive knowledge and experience in the tourism business and finance. Cooperation between the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board In a stock corporation under German law, there is a mandatory strict separation of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. While the management of the company is the exclusive task of the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board is in charge of advising and overseeing the Executive Board. As the oversight body, the Supervisory Board provided on-going advice and supervision for the Executive Board in managing the Company in FY 2018, as required by the law, the Articles of Association and its own Terms of Reference. Its actions were guided by the principles of good and responsible corporate governance. Our monitoring activities essentially served to ensure that the management of business operations and the management of the Group were lawful, orderly, fit for purpose and commercially robust. The individual advisory and oversight tasks of the Supervisory Board are set out in Terms of Reference. Accordingly, the Supervisory Board is, for instance, closely involved in entrepreneurial planning processes and the discussion of strategic projects and issues. Moreover, there is a defined list of specific Executive Board decisions requiring the consent of the Supervisory Board, some of which call for detailed review in advance and require the analysis of complex facts and circumstances from a supervisory and consultant perspective (own business judgement). TUI AG falls within the scope of the German Industrial Co-Determination Act (MitbestG). Its Supervisory Board is therefore composed of an equal number of shareholder representatives and employee representatives. Employee representatives within the meaning of the Act include a senior manager (section 5 (3) of the German Works Council Constitution Act) and three trade union representatives. All Supervisory Board members have the same rights and obligations and they all have one vote in voting processes. In the event of a tie, a second round of voting can take place according to the Terms of Reference for the Supervisory Board, in which case I as Chairman of the Supervisory Board have the casting vote. In written and verbal reports, the Executive Board provided us with regular, timely and comprehensive information at our meetings and outside our meetings. The reports encompassed all relevant facts about strategic development, planning, business

performance and the position of the Group in the course of the year, the risk situation, risk management and compliance, but also reports from the capital markets (e. g. from analysts), media reports and reports on current events (e. g. crises). The Executive Board discussed with us all key transactions of relevance to the Company and the further development of the Group. Any deviations in business performance from the approved plans were explained in detail. The Supervisory Board was involved in all decisions of fundamental relevance to the Company in good time. We fully discussed and adopted all resolutions in accordance with the law, the Articles of Association and our Terms of Reference. We regularly prepare for these decision based on documents provided by the Executive Board to the Supervisory Board and its committees in advance. We were also swiftly informed about any urgent topics arising in between the regular meetings. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I was also regularly informed by the Executive Board about current business developments and key transactions in the Company between Supervisory Board meetings. Deliberations in the Supervisory Board and its Committees Prior to Supervisory Board meetings, the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board and the employees' representatives met in separate meetings, which were regularly also attended by Executive Board members. Apart from the full Supervisory Board, a total of four committees were in place in the completed financial year: the Presiding Committee, Audit Committee, Strategy Committee and Nomination Committee. The Mediation Committee formed pursuant to section 27 (3) of the Co-Determination Act did not have to meet. The Chairman of each committee provides regular and comprehensive reports about the work performed by the committee at the ordinary Supervisory Board meetings. In FY 2018, as in prior years, we again recorded a consistently high meeting attendance despite a large number of meetings. Average attendance was 92.8 % (previous year 93.8 %) at plenary meetings and 85.3 % (previous year 97.6 %) at committee meetings. The majority of Supervisory Board members attended significantly more than half the Supervisory Board meetings and meetings of the committees on which they sat in FY 2018. Members unable to attend a meeting usually participated in the voting through proxies. Preparation of all Supervisory Board members was greatly facilitated by the practice of distributing documents in advance in the run-up to the meetings and largely dispensing with handouts at meetings. Attendance at meetings of the Supervisory Board in FY 2018 Attendance at meetings of the Supervisory Board 2018 Name Supervisory Presiding Audit Nomination Strategy Board Committee Committee Committee Committee Prof. Klaus 9 (9)1 10 (10)1 7 (7) 2 (2)1 5 (5) Mangold (Chairman)1 Frank 9 (9)2 10 (10) 3 (5) Jakobi (Deputy Chairman)2 Sir Michael 4 (4)2 5 (5) 2 (2) Hodgkinson (Deputy Chairman)2 Andreas 9 (9) 6 (7) Barczewski Peter 8 (9) 8 (10) Bremme Prof. Edgar 8 (9) 7 (7)1 Ernst Wolfgang 9 (9) Flintermann Angelika 9 (9) 4 (5) Gifford Valerie 8 (9) 3 (5) Frances Gooding Dr Dierk 9 (9) 7 (7) Hirschel Janis Carol 9 (9) 7 (7) Kong Peter Long 8 (9)2 5 (10) 5 (5)1 (Deputy Chairman)2 Coline 9 (9) 7 (7) Lucille McConville Alexey A. 4 (9) 6 (10) 0 (2) 5 (5) Mordashov Michael 9 (9) 7 (7) Pönipp Carmen Riu 6 (9) 8 (10) 2 (2) Güell Carola 9 (9) Schwirn Anette 9 (9) 10 (10) Strempel Ortwin 8 (9) 10 (10) 7 (7) Strubelt Stefan 9 (9) Weinhofer Dr Dieter 5 (5) Zetsche Attendance 92.8 84.7 98.2 75.0 83.3 at meetings in % Attendance 85.3 at Committee meetings in % (In brackets: number of meetings held) 1 Chairman of Committee 2 Deputy Chairman of Committee Key topics discussed by the Supervisory Board The Supervisory Board held nine meetings. In addition, two resolutions were adopted by written circulation. The meetings focused on the following issues: 1. At its meeting on 17 October 2017, the Supervisory Board considered current business performance. The discussions also focused on Brexit. In this context, we talked in detail about any measures to be adopted by the Group in the event of a hard Brexit. Our deliberations also focused on the efficiency programme at TUI fly, the situation of Air Berlin, the effects of the EU Network and Information Security Directive and the approval of the diversity concept for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board. In the framework of Executive Board matters, we discussed the status of negotiations on the revised service contracts reflecting the new remuneration structure effective from FY 2018. The Supervisory Board furthermore approved the budget for FY 2018. 2. At its extraordinary meeting on 15 November 2017, the Supervisory Board addressed in detail the negotiations of the new service contracts for the Executive Board members applicable from FY 2018. These extensive deliberations focused on key conditions and the definition of performance indicators. 3. At its meeting on 12 December 2017, the Supervisory Board discussed in detail the annual financial statements of TUI Group and TUI AG, each having received an unqualified audit opinion from the auditors, the Combined Management Report for TUI Group and TUI AG, the Report by the Supervisory Board, the Corporate Governance Report and the Remuneration Report. The discussions were also attended by representatives of the auditors. The Audit Committee had already considered these reports the previous day. Following its own review, the Supervisory Board endorsed the findings of the auditors. We then approved the financial statements prepared by the Executive Board and the Combined Management Report for TUI AG and the Group. The annual financial statements for 2018 were thereby adopted. Moreover, the Supervisory Board approved the Report by the Supervisory Board, the Corporate Governance Report and the Remuneration Report. It also adopted the invitation to the ordinary AGM 2018 and the proposals for resolutions to be submitted to the AGM. Alongside the HR and Social Report, we received a number of other reports, including on the results of the TUIgether 2017 employee survey and on the situation at Air Berlin and TUI fly. In the framework of Executive Board matters, we adopted the core elements of the remuneration system for the service contracts for the Executive Board members applicable from FY 2018, fixed the quota for female representation on the Executive Board and confirmed the appointment of Frank Rosenberger, currently a deputy member, as an ordinary member of the Executive Board with effect from 1 January 2018. The Supervisory Board also heard a status report on the expansion of capacity at TUI Cruises GmbH. 4. On 12 February 2018, the Supervisory Board mainly discussed TUI AG's interim statements and report for the quarter ending 31 December 2017 and prepared the 2018 Annual General Meeting. The Supervisory Board was also given a report on the sales process for an investment and updates on the revision of the UKCorporate Governance Code and on business performance in source market Germany. We adopted resolutions on transactions requiring the Supervisory Board's consent, approving the expansion of capacity for TUI Cruises GmbH and the potential issue of a corporate bond for aircraft financing purposes. 5. At its meeting on 13 February 2018, the Supervisory Board elected Peter Long as its new second Deputy Chairman, as Sir Michael Hodgkinson had stepped down from the Supervisory Board that day upon the close of the 2018 AGM. We also elected new members for the Supervisory Board committees. 6. At the extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting on 13 March 2018, held in the form of a conference call, we intensively debated and approved the acquisition of Destination Management from Hotelbeds Group. We also appointed Birgit Conix as an Executive Board member. From FY 2019, she will take over as CFO. 7. On 28 March 2018, we approved the application submitted by Sebastian Ebel to release him temporarily from his duties for a sabbatical from 16 April 2018 up to and including 15 June 2018. 8. On 8 May 2018, we debated TUI AG's interim report for the second quarter ending on 31 March 2017 and the half-year financial report. We also resolved to adjust the remuneration for Dr Elke Eller and fixed the targets for the performance-related remuneration component for Birgit Conix. The Supervisory Board subsequently heard a report on the development of senior executives in the light of succession planning for the Executive Board, including personnel development for the top management level. We were then briefed about the approach to Brexit moving forward, the status of negotiations around Corsair, the IT security structure, and the Security, Health & Safety organisation. We discussed on-going developments regarding the issue of a corporate bond for aircraft financing purposes. We also adopted resolutions on transactions requiring the Supervisory Board's consent, including the issue of employee shares, the expansion of capacity at Hapag-Lloyd Cruises GmbH, and an alternative financing instrument for aircraft financing. We furthermore approved the Group Manual for equity trading by persons with limited trading authorisation. 9. At its extraordinary meeting on 22 May 2018, which was held as a conference call, the Supervisory Board discussed approval

of a change in the business allocation plan for the Executive Board in order to align the Group's organisational structure with its strategy. 10. On 28 August 2018 (by written circulation), the Supervisory Board approved the increase in the Company's capital stock for the issue of employee shares under the oneShare employee share programme for FY 2018. 11. During a three-day strategy offsite meeting on 11 and 12 September 2018, we scrutinised the key trends in the tourism market, the business opportunities in China and South East Asia, the focus for strategic development, prospects for market consolidation and Brexit-related challenges. However, we also devoted detailed discussion to our future strategic orientation in the online market resulting from the acquisition of an established online platform. At the meeting, the Supervisory Board engaged deeply in very constructive and open dialogue about tackling the challenges of the future together with the members of the Executive Board, including the managers in charge of the topics presented. Following this deliberation of strategic topics, on 13 September 2018 the Supervisory Board comprehensively debated the consolidated five-year plan and Executive Board matters. We were also given reports on information security and on progress with the creation of a single purchasing platform. The meeting likewise focused on the status of negotiations on the disposal of Corsair. We concluded by adopting a resolution on a transaction requiring our consent in connection with the acquisition of Musement S.p.A. Meetings of the Presiding Committee The Presiding Committee takes the lead on various Executive Board issues (including succession planning, new appointments, terms and conditions of service contracts, remuneration, proposals for the remuneration system). It also prepares the meetings of the Supervisory Board. Alongside the members of the committee, Dr Dieter Zetsche has been a regular guest attending the meetings of the Presiding Committee since his election as a member of TUI AG's Supervisory Board. In the period under review, the Presiding Committee held ten meetings. Members of the Presiding Committee · Prof. Klaus Mangold · · Frank Jakobi (Chairman) · Peter Long · Peter Bremme (from 13 February 2018) · Carmen Riu Güell · Alexey Mordashov · Sir Michael Hodgkinson (until 13 February 2018) · Anette Strempel · Ortwin Strubelt 1. At its meeting on 17 October 2017, the Presiding Committee discussed Executive Board issues, including deliberations on various topics related to Executive Board remuneration for the completed financial year and the current financial year as well as the business allocation plan for the Executive Board. The committee also discussed the preliminary findings from the TUIgether employee survey and follow-up measures. 2. At its extraordinary meeting on 3 November 2017, the Presiding Committee considered the status of the negotiations about the new service contracts for the members of the Executive Board in connection with the revision of the remuneration system. We adopted resolutions on variable annual pay for FY 2018 and discussed a review of the appropriateness of Executive Board remuneration and pensions carried out by an external remuneration consultant. We also discussed the succession for the CFO. 3. At its extraordinary meeting on 27 November 2017, after further deliberation, the Presiding Committee recommended the appointment of Dr Dieter Zetsche as a member of TUI AG's Supervisory Board and again discussed the succession for the CFO. 4. On 12 December 2017, the Presiding Committee discussed Executive Board matters. In that context, it again discussed the status of negotiations on the new service contracts for the Executive Board members and the search for a successor to the CFO. It also adopted resolutions to confirm the appointment of Frank Rosenberger as an ordinary Executive Board member and the fixing of a female quota for Executive Board members. 5. On 12 February 2018, the Presiding Committee considered and confirmed the performance indicators for the annual bonus for FY 2018 and addressed ongoing succession planning for the CFO. It furthermore discussed the future composition of the Supervisory Board and its committees. 6. At its extraordinary meeting on 28 February 2018, the Committee auditioned candidates selected as potential successors to the CFO. A specific recommendation for the Supervisory Board members was then adopted. 7. At the extraordinary meeting of the Presiding Committee held as a conference call on 23 March 2018, the Committee carefully considered a resolution on a sabbatical for Sebastian Ebel. 8. On 7 May 2018, we discussed the report on senior executive development and Executive Board matters, which included in particular the contractual conditions for Dr Elke Eller and for the CFO. We also discussed the current CFO's plan for stepping down. 9. At the extraordinary Presiding Committee meeting on 16 May 2018, held as a conference call, the Presiding Committee dealt in detail with changes in the business allocation plan for the Executive Board. 10. On 11 September 2018, the Presiding Committee discussed the termination agreement for the CFO and the appointment of his successor. Audit Committee Members of the Audit Committee: · Prof. Edgar Ernst · · Prof. Klaus (Chairman) Mangold · Andreas Barczewski · Coline McConville · Dr Dierk Hirschel · Michael Pönipp · Janis Kong · Ortwin Strubelt The Audit Committee held seven ordinary meetings in the financial year under review. For the tasks and the advisory and resolution-related issues discussed by the Audit Committee, we refer to the comprehensive report on page 22. Nomination Committee The Nomination Committee proposes suitable shareholder candidates to the Supervisory Board for its election proposals to the Annual General Meeting or appointment by the district court. Members of the Nomination Committee, which held two meetings: · Prof. Klaus Mangold · · Peter Long (Chairman) (from 13 February 2018) · Carmen Riu Güell · Alexey Mordashov · Sir Michael Hodgkinson (until 13 February 2018) 1. At its meeting on 17 October 2017, the Nomination Committee discussed the future composition of the Supervisory Board, representation for the shareholders on the committees and the diversity concept for the Supervisory Board. 2. At its extraordinary meeting on 27 November 2017, the Nomination Committee adopted a resolution to recommend to the 2018 AGM that Dr Dietsche Zetsche be elected to TUI AG's Supervisory Board. Strategy Committee The Strategy Committee was established on 9 February 2016 by resolution of the Supervisory Board. Its task is to advise the Executive Board in developing and implementing the corporate strategy. The Committee met six times in the financial year under review. Apart from Committee members, the meetings of the Strategy Committee have been regularly attended by Dr Dieter Zetsche since his election to TUI AG's Supervisory Board. The members of the Strategy Committee, which met five times, are: · Peter Long · · Frank Jakobi (Chairman) · Prof. Klaus · Angelika Gifford Mangold · Valerie Gooding · Alexey Mordashov 1. At its meeting on 18 October 2017, the Committee dealt extensively with the Group's aviation strategy and business development in South East Asia. 2. At its meeting on 11 December 2017, the Committee again discussed the aviation strategy and business performance in South East Asia. We also defined performance indicators as a basis for the Group's strategy. 3. On 12 February 2018 we deliberated on the airline strategy and business development in South East Asia, which was an overall focus of this year's work by the Strategy Committee. Moreover, the Strategy Committee heard a report on the status of the online strategy in different source markets. We also discussed relevant key indicators. 4. At its extraordinary meeting on 5 March 2018, the Committee discussed the strategic importance of the acquisition of Destination Management from Hotelbeds Group and prepared a corresponding draft resolution for the Supervisory Board plenary meeting. 5. From 8 to 12 May 2018, the Committee went on a trip to the People's Republic of China to explore opportunities for strategic expansion in source market China. To that end, we engaged in dialogue with Chinese companies to benefit from experience and to discuss fundamental orientation with a view to strategic partnerships. Corporate Governance Due to the primary quotation of the TUI AG share on the London Stock Exchange and the constitution of the Company as a German stock corporation, the Supervisory Board naturally grants regular and very careful consideration to the recommendations around German and British corporate governance. Apart from the mandatory observance of the rules of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), German Industrial Co-Determination Act (MitbestG), the Listing Rules and the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, TUI AG had announced in the framework of the merger that the Company was going to observe both the German Corporate Governance Code (DCGK) and - as far as practicable - the UK Corporate Governance Code (UK GCG). For the DCGK - conceptually founded, inter alia, on the German Stock Corporation Act - we issued an unqualified declaration of

compliance for 2018 pursuant to section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act, together with the Executive Board. By contrast, there are some deviations from the UK CGC due for the most part to the different concepts underlying a one-tier management system for a public listed company in the UK (one-tier board) and the two-tier management system comprised of Executive Board and Supervisory Board in a stock corporation based on German law. More detailed information on corporate governance, the declaration of compliance for 2018 pursuant to section 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act and the declaration on the UK CGC is provided in the Corporate Governance Report in the present Annual Report, prepared by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board (from page 112), as well as on TUI AG's website. Conflicts of interest In the period under review, the Supervisory Board continuously monitored for conflicts of interest and found that no conflict of interest occurred in FY 2018. Audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements of TUI AG and the Group The Supervisory Board reviewed the annual and consolidated financial statements and the financial reporting to establish whether they were in line with applicable requirements. Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hanover, audited the annual financial statements of TUI AG prepared in accordance with the provisions of the German Commercial Code (HGB), as well as the combined management report of TUI AG and TUI Group, and the consolidated financial statements for FY 2018 prepared in accordance with the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and issued their unqualified audit certificate. The above documents, the Executive Board's proposal for the use of the net profit available for distribution and the audit reports by the auditors had been submitted in good time to all members of the Supervisory Board. They were discussed in detail at the Audit Committee meeting on 11 December 2018 and the Supervisory Board meeting on 12 December 2018, convened to discuss the annual financial statements, where the Executive Board provided comprehensive explanations of these statements. At those meetings, the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the auditors reported on the audit findings, having determined the key audit areas for the financial year under review beforehand with the Audit Committee. Neither the auditors nor the Audit Committee identified any weaknesses in the early risk detection and internal control system. On the basis of our own review of the annual financial statements of TUI AG and TUI Group and the combined management report, we did not have any grounds for objections and therefore concur with the Executive Board's evaluation of the situation of TUI AG and TUI Group. Upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee, we approve the annual financial statements for FY 2018; the annual financial statements of TUI AG are thereby adopted. We comprehensively discussed the proposal for the appropriation of profits with the Executive Board and approved the proposal in the light of the current and expected future financial position of the Group. Composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board The composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board as at 30 September 2018 is presented in the tables on pages 112 for the Supervisory Board and page 114 for the Executive Board. SUPERVISORY BOARD Upon the close of the 2018 AGM, the second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Sir Michael Hodgkinson, stepped down from the Supervisory Board. At the same AGM, Dr Dieter Zetsche was elected to serve on TUI AG's Supervisory Board for the next five years. The Supervisory Board elected Peter Long as its new second Deputy Chairman. PRESIDING COMMITTEE Sir Michael Hodgkinson stepped down from the Supervisory Board and thus also the Presiding Committee with effect from the close of the 2018 AGM. The Supervisory Board elected Peter Long as the fourth shareholder representative on the Presiding Committee. NOMINATION COMMITTEE Sir Michael Hodgkinson also stepped down from the Nomination Committee from the close of the 2018 AGM. The Supervisory Board elected Peter Long as his successor on the Nomination Committee. EXECUTIVE BOARD At the meeting on 13 March 2018, Birgit Conix was appointed to the Executive Board with effect from 15 July 2018 for a period of three years. Horst Baier stepped down from the Executive Board with effect from the close of 30 September 2018. He is succeeded by Birgit Conix. Word of thanks The Supervisory Board expressly thanks all employees of TUI Group for their day-to-day dedication, which has again contributed to a very successful financial year. Hanover, 12 December 2018 On behalf of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Klaus Mangold Chairman of the Supervisory Board AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT Dear Shareholders, as the Audit Committee, it is our job to assist the Supervisory Board in carrying out its monitoring function during the financial year, particularly in relation to accounting and financial reporting for the TUI Group, as required by legal regulations, the German Corporate Governance Code as well as the UK Corporate Governance Code and the Supervisory Board Terms of Reference. In addition to these core functions, we are responsible in particular for monitoring the effectiveness and proper functioning of internal controls, the risk management system, the internal audit department and the legal compliance system. Furthermore, the Audit Committee is responsible for selecting external auditors. The selected auditors are then required to be put forward by the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting for appointment. Following the appointment by the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board formally commissions the external auditors with the task of auditing the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements and reviewing the half-year financial statements as well as possible additional interim financial information, which comply with the requirements for half-year financial statements. The Audit Committee was elected by the Supervisory Board directly after the annual general meeting 2016 and currently consists of the following eight Supervisory Board members: · Prof. Edgar Ernst · · Prof. Klaus Mangold (Chairman) · Coline Lucille · Andreas Barczewski McConville · Dr Dierk Hirschl · Michael Pönipp · Janis Carol Kong · Ortwin Strubelt The membership of the Audit Committee members corresponds to the duration of their appointment to the Supervisory Board. There are no personnel changes to report in the composition of this committee since the last election. Both the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the remaining members of the Audit Committee are seen by the Supervisory Board as meeting the criterion of being independent. In addition to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, at least one other member is required to have expertise in the field of accounting and experience in the use of accounting principles and internal control systems. The Audit Committee has six regular meetings a year and additional topic-specific meetings may also be convened. These topic-specific meetings include one meeting in which the Executive Board explains to the Audit Committee the key content of the pre-close trading updates published shortly before the reporting date of the annual financial statements. The remaining meeting dates and agendas are geared in particular towards the Group's reporting cycle and the agendas of the Supervisory Board. The Chairman of the Audit Committee reports on the work of the Audit Committee and its proposals in the Supervisory Board meeting that follows each Audit Committee meeting. Apart from the Audit Committee members, the meetings have been attended by the Chairman of the Executive Board, the CFO and depending on the topics covered the Directors Group Financial Accounting & Reporting, Group Audit, Group Legal, Group Compliance & Risk and Group Treasury & Insurance. The external auditors have also been invited to meetings on relevant topics. Wherever required, additional members of TUI Group senior management and operational management have been asked to attend Audit Committee meetings, as have external consultants. Where it was deemed necessary to go into further detail on specific topics or cases, the Chairman of the Audit Committee held - in addition to Audit Committee meetings - individual meetings with the relevant Executive Board, senior management or auditor representatives. The Chairman of the Audit Committee reported on the key findings and conclusions from these meetings in the next Audit Committee meeting. The members took part in the Audit Committee meetings as shown in the table on page 17. Implementation of the European General Data Protection Regulation Since 25 May 2018, the European General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) is in place. Even though we are convinced that data protection, especially of customer data, has always been a high-priority matter within TUI, the new EU GDPR implemented new and extended regulations that need to be taken into account. In our meetings we regularly received reports on the status of the implementation in the single business units. Based upon this , we can report, that the implementation according to the specific national regulations was finished on time and that we are convinced that TUI took appropriate measures to comply with the EU GDPR rules. Reliability of financial reporting and monitoring of accounting process The Executive Board of a German stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) alone is responsible for preparing its Annual Report &

Accounts (ARA). Section 243(2) of the German Commercial Code (HGB) requires the ARA to be clearly structured and to give a realistic overview of the company's financial situation. This is equivalent to the requirement of the UK Corporate Governance Code (UK CGC) for the ARA to be fair, balanced and understandable. Even though the evaluation of this requirement has not been transferred to the Audit Committee, the Executive Board is comfortable that the submitted ARA satisfies the requirements of both legal systems. In order to be sure ourselves of the reliability of both the annual financial statements and interim reporting, we have requested that the Executive Board informs us in detail about the Group's business performance and its financial situation. This was done in the four Audit Committee meetings that took place directly before the financial statements in question were published. In these meetings, the relevant reports were discussed and the auditors also reported in detail on key aspects of the financial statements and on the findings of their audit or review. In order to monitor accounting, we examined individual aspects in great detail. In addition, the accounting treatment of key balance sheet items were reviewed, in particular goodwill, advance payments for tourism services and other provisions. In consultation with the auditors, we made certain that the assumptions and estimates underlying the balance sheet were appropriate. In addition, any material legal disputes and key accounting issues arising from the operating businesses were assessed by the Audit Committee. In the period under review, we focused above all on the following individual subjects: As the transfer of the existing local brands to the uniform TUI brand in the course of the 'OneTUI' project is completed, we asked the management to inform us about the costs and benefits of the project during this financial year. Based on these information we estimate the costs as appropriate and justified by the sustainable benefits from a uniform international brand. Moreover, we discussed the results from a tax inspection for the Riu group, which led to additional taxes in this financial year. The Spanish tax authorities questioned the allocation of taxable profits to the companies involved in the sales organisation of the Riu group in different countries. We received a report on details of this issue and on the next steps to be taken. Additionally, we required a confirmation that there are no other similar organisational structures within the Riu group. Each quarterly reporting we asked for a report on the risks from guarantee and advance payment mechanisms related to Group and third-party hotels in Turkey and North Africa and on the countermeasures being undertaken, even though the bookings showed a noticeable recovery for these destinations in this financial year. Besides, we gathered information about corporate transactions of the financial year. Furthermore, we also examined TUI's investing activity in the following areas: Airlines, Hotels & Resorts, Cruises and IT. We obtained explanations of the key investments within the Group divisions and the earnings contributions from these investments. The Audit Committee also discussed the going concern and viability statement analysis prepared by the company to support the statements made in the half-year report and the ARA. Starting with FY 2018, the management report must contain information on corporate social responsibility (CSR). TUI started to publish the respective information already in FY 2017. The responsibility for the review of the content lies with the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board decided to take support from the Group Audit department of TUI. Accordingly, we asked Group Audit to inform us about the findings of their evaluation during this financial year and we are convinced that the content of the CSR report is suitable and fair. In addition, the consistency of the reconciliation from profit before tax to the key figure 'underlying earnings' and the material adjustments were discussed for all quarterly reports and for the annual financial statements. Our evaluation of all discussed aspects of accounting and financial reporting is in line with that of both management and the Group auditors. Effectiveness of internal controls and the risk management system The Audit Committee recognises that a robust and effective system of internal control is critical to achieving reliable and consistent business performance. To fulfil its legal obligation to examine the effectiveness of internal controls and the risk management system, the Audit Committee is informed regularly about their current status and also about the further development of them. The Group has continued to evolve its internal control framework which is underpinned by the COSO concept. Regular testing by management of the key financial controls is now a matter of routine in the larger businesses, and in our two largest source markets (UK and Germany) more widespread testing of internal controls is conducted. Within the Group, the compliance function is further broken down into three areas: Finance, Legal and IT. These teams play a crucial role in improving controls across the Group and identifying areas where more focus is required. The Group auditors also report to us on any weaknesses they find in the internal control system of individual Group companies, and management tracks these items to ensure that they are addressed on a timely basis. As stated from page 40 of the risk report, the Audit Committee receives regular reports on the performance and effectiveness of the risk management system. The Risk Oversight Committee is an important management committee within the Group and we are satisfied that there is appropriate, active management of risk throughout the Group. The Group Audit department ensures the independent monitoring of implemented processes and systems as well as of core projects and reports directly to the Audit Committee in each regular meeting. In the period under review, the Audit Committee was not provided with any audit findings indicating material weaknesses in internal controls or the risk management system. As well as this, talks are held regularly between the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Director of Group Audit for the purposes of closer consultation. The audits planned by the Group Audit department for the following year were presented to the Audit Committee in detail, discussed and approved. The Audit Committee feels that the effectiveness of the Group Audit department is ensured through this regular consultation. The legal compliance system was examined via checklists and, for the first time, also by a self-assessment of the entities. The group-wide, uniformly implemented system was presented to us and we received a report about the conducted risk analysis and the measures derived from it. In addition to the core elements of the internal control and risk management system, the Group's hedging policy was part of the reporting to us during the year. Whistleblower systems for employees in the event of compliance breaches Whistleblower systems have been set up across the Group to enable employees to draw attention to potential breaches of compliance guidelines. Reporting on the legal compliance system included information about the group-wide standardisation of these whistleblower systems and we were also shown the main findings during the current financial year from this system. Examination of auditor independence and objectivity For FY 2018, the Audit Committee recommended to the Supervisory Board that it proposes Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (Deloitte) to the Annual General Meeting as auditors. Following the commissioning of Deloitte as auditors by the Annual General Meeting in February 2018, the Supervisory Board appointed Deloitte with the task of auditing the 2018 annual financial statements and reviewing the half-year financial statements as per 31 March 2018. The Chairman of the Audit Committee discussed with Deloitte in advance the audit plan for the annual financial statements as at 30 September 2018, including the key areas of focus for the audit and the main companies to be audited from the Group's perspective. Based on this, the Audit Committee firmly believes that the audit has taken into account the main financial risks to an appropriate degree and is satisfied that the auditors are independent and objective in how they conduct their work. The audit fees were discussed with the auditors and we are convinced that the amount of these costs is reasonable. Based on the regular reporting by the auditors, we have every confidence in the effectiveness of the external audit. Therefore, we decided to recommend to the Supervisory Board that it propose to the AnnualGeneral Meeting to elect Deloitte as auditors for the FY 2019 as well. In a tender process in the FY 2016, Deloitte was selected as auditors and continued to be auditor since the first election by the Annual General Meeting in 2017. In order to ensure the independence of the auditors, any non-audit services to be performed by the auditors must be submitted to the Audit Committee for approval before commissioning. Depending on the amount involved, the Audit Committee makes use of the option of delegating the approval to the company. The Audit Committee Chairman is only involved in the decision once a specified cost limit has been reached. Insofar as the auditor has performed services that do not fall under the Group audit, the nature and extent of these have been explained to the Audit Committee. This process complies with the company's existing guideline regarding the approval of non-audit services and it takes into account the requirements from the AReG regulations on prohibited non-audit services and on limitations of the scope of non-audit services. In FY 2018, these non-audit services

accounted for 7 % of the auditor's overall fee of EUR 9,8 million. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Audit Committee members, the auditors and the management for their hard work over the past financial year. Hanover, 11 December 2018 Prof. Edgar Ernst Chairman of the Audit Committee TUI Group Strategy Strategy & Business Model The leisure travel market has consistently outperformed world output growth over the last decade. This market is also projected to remain very attractive in the future. However, the traditional tour operator and package holiday market remains highly competitive. Online Travel Agencies have started to combine hotel and flight offerings by providing customers with dynamic packaging. In addition, airline operators now provide holiday accommodation as an add-on to de-risk their own flight capacity, supported by increasingly sourcing hotels directly. Meanwhile it is increasingly likely that there will be new market entrants, for example in the form of global tech companies. Against this background, TUI has strategically moved away from the traditional tour operator model and developed into an integrated provider of Holiday Experiences. We have invested in our own product offerings, enabling us to create unique holidays for our customers, which is a key differentiation factor from our competitors. A TUI customer could be inspired by TUI, and book with TUI, and then experience a TUI flight, TUI transfer in destination, TUI hotel / cruise and TUI activity, as part of our end to end integrated product offering. This means our customers receive a holistic and seamless experience, while TUI receives more accurate information about what our customers truly want, helping our aim to further facilitate individualised offerings. From an end to end customer journey perspective, around 70 % of our underlying EBITA comes from our own and committed differentiated products. Holiday Experiences TUI operates 380 hotels and 16 cruise ships globally through ownership, JVs, management contracts, leases or franchise, and maintains a strong position in the growing tours & activities market with our 150 k excursion and activity offerings. Our differentiated hotel and club brand portfolio, our uniquely positioned German and UK cruise brands, and our global tours, activities and services destination business is well diversified to mitigate content cluster risks. Details see from page 32 Our strong and in the future fully digitalised risk management tools within distribution and purchasing, allow us to optimise occupancy and yield. 23 m customers come through our Markets & Airlines, including joint ventures in Canada and Russia, complemented by 4 m customers sold either directly by Holiday Experiences, or via third parties. An optimised and in the future fully dynamic allocation of around 100 m bed nights and approx. EUR 5 bn third party hotel beds purchasing volume globally, will further contribute to our yield maximisation. As part of our divisional strategy, we continue to invest into the growth and diversification of our hotel and cruise portfolio, leading to a more seasonally robust business mix delivering superior margins. Looking ahead, building a new Southeast Asia hotel cluster is a strategic priority. In addition we have a strong pipeline of new ship deliveries in the coming years. The global and pre-dominantly offline, fast growing tours and activities market, worth over EUR 150 bn is highly fragmented with over 300 k providers and therefore offers a strong growth and consolidation opportunity for TUI Group. By acquiring the Hotelbeds Destination Management business and the technology platform specialist Musement, TUI has built a leading and fully digitalised Destination Experiences business. From FY 2019 onwards we operate in 49 countries with over 150 k excursions and activities in destinations in our inventory for our own and third party customers. This set up allows us to offer our 27 m customers excursions and activities, in particular even prior to the customers' arrival in the destination. The trust in our brand and our strong fulfillment capabilities allow us to fulfill our customers' expectations from order intake to payment. Markets & Airlines TUI operates a customer centric and diversified distribution and fulfillment business across Europe. We combine leveraging our strong market and customer knowledge, driving customer satisfaction and retention, with service and fulfillment. Packaging and purchasing is increasingly driven through our digital platforms and our own airlines, supported by third party flights, facilitate the link between customer demand and our own, as well as third party committed and non-committed hotel and cruise offerings. Enhancing efficiency by harmonising these regional market organisations, which include our airlines as well, is a key strategic priority. In addition, we intend to diversify our existing market footprint further. Through our fully digital LTE platform, we are pursuing a low risk entry strategy, simultaneously improving our position to yield our Holiday Experiences' risk capacity through additional new source market demand. Group Platforms Our Group platform initiatives, in particular around IT and digitalised customer relationship management, will enable us to enhance our Group yields further. By individualising our offerings and identifying the next best activity for our customers, enabled by our integrated content management and distribution business model, we enhance customer satisfaction and drive our ancillary yields, a win-win opportunity. As an example, our select your room initiative, allows our customers to book their preferred and specific hotel room, which moves our offering from room category pricing to individualised room pricing. It is the integrated and double diversified nature of our business, which sets us apart from the competition. Our integrated business model proves to be robust, offering flexibility to react to external challenges, either in one of our Markets & Airlines or destinations. Capital Allocation We will continue to operate within a clearly defined and disciplined capital allocation framework. Our strong cash generation allows us to invest, pay dividends and strengthen the balance sheet. Since the merger, we have generated around EUR 2 bn of disposal proceeds, which we have reinvested primarily into our higher margin, lower seasonality and better quality Holiday Experiences business, with a ROIC hurdle rate for growth investments of at least 15 % on average. We also invest via ring-fenced joint ventures, make use of highly efficient asset finance and other finance instruments, as well as more 'asset light' hotel management contracts, to optimise the cash flow available to shareholders. Finally, we have a clear financial policy to ensure balance sheet stability, targeting a leverage ratio of 3.0 times to 2.25 times and coverage ratio of 5.75 times to 6.75 times. Summary Looking ahead, we continue to expect to deliver superior annual earnings growth with improved seasonality, strong cash conversion and strong ROIC performance. This will be driven by benefits of our digitalisation efforts, efficiency measures and differentiation strategy through the disciplined expansion of own hotel and cruise, plus destination experience content. Please refer to the Guidance section from page 56 for further details. Our employees Qualified and engaged employees are a major prerequisite for TUI's long-term success. We are aiming to be an attractive employer, encouraging our employees to engage with passion and personality. One of the key elements of our global HR strategy, therefore, is to attract and promote people with talent and to retain them by offering attractive employment conditions. In 2018, our engagement index* is 76, one point below previous year's value. Our goal is to achieve a colleague engagement score of over 80 by 2020 in order to be among the Top 25 global companies. At the same time, digital transformation creates technical, cultural and organisational challenges for our employees. However, digitalisation also creates opportunities for personalised lifestyles and work design. We are seeking to actively address these requirements and the permanent change taking place in the world of work so as to shape the future together. * The Engagement Index comprises the individual commitment and the team commitment of our employees. Individual commitment means not only overall satisfaction, but also the willingness for recommendation, the pride to work for a company as well as the belief in its future viability. Our environment For TUI Group, economic, environmental and social sustainability is a fundamental management principle and a cornerstone of our strategy for continually enhancing the value of our Company. This is the way we create the conditions for long-term economic success and assume responsibility for sustainable development in the tourism sector. The goals we set ourselves in our 'Better Holidays, Better World' sustainability strategy include 'Step lightly', where we aim to reduce the environmental impact of our business operations and to fix clear, ambitious goals for improvements in all Group areas. Greenhouse gas emissions and the impact of these emissions on climate change pose one of the major global challenges for the tourism sector. In FY 2018, TUI Group's total emissions increased year-on-year in absolute terms, primarily due to the growth in Airlines & Aviation. At 66.7 g CO2 / pkm, specific carbon emissions of our airlines were flat year-on-year. This means that we already operate one of Europe's most carbon-efficient airlines and continually seek to deliver further improvements. Our goal: We will operate the most carbon-efficient airlines in Europe and cut the carbon intensity of our operations by 10 % by 2020 (baseline year 2014).

Corporate profile How we do it - Group structure TUI AG parent company TUI AG is TUI Group's parent company headquartered in Hanover and Berlin. It holds direct or, via its affiliates, indirect interests in the principal Group companies conducting the Group's operating business in individual countries. Overall, TUI AG's group of consolidated companies comprised 285 direct and indirect subsidiaries at the balance sheet date. A further 17 affiliated companies and 27 joint ventures were included in TUI AG's consolidated financial statements on the basis of at equity measurement. For further details on principles and methods of consolidation and TUI Group shareholdings see pages 161 and 251. Organisation and management TUI AG is a stock corporation under German law, whose basic principle is dual management by two boards, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board. The Executive and Supervisory Boards cooperate closely in governing and monitoring the Company. The Executive Board is responsible for the overall management of the Company. The appointment and removal of Board members is based on sections 84 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act in combination with section 31 of the German Co-Determination Act. Amendments to the Articles of Association are effected on the basis of the provisions of sections 179 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act in combination with section 24 of TUI AG's Articles of Association. Executive Board and Group Executive Committee As at the balance sheet date, the Executive Board of TUI AG consisted of the CEO and five other Board members. For details on Executive Board members see page 114 A Group Executive Committee was set up in order to manage TUI Group strategically and operationally. As at 30 September 2018, the Committee consisted of twelve members who meet under the chairmanship of CEO Friedrich Joussen. TUI Group structure Since the merger between TUI AG and TUI Travel PLC in December 2014, TUI Group has been a world market leader in tourism. Its core businesses, Holiday Experiences and Markets & Airlines, are clustered into the segments Hotels & Resorts, Cruises and Destination Experiences as well as three regions: Northern, Central and Western Regions. TUI Group also comprises All other segments. In FY 2018 we have adjusted our segmental reporting to reflect the growing strategic importance of the services delivered in our destinations. Destination Experiences is now reported separately in the segmental structure, and within Holiday Experiences together with Hotels & Resorts and Cruises. The further businesses of former Other Tourism and All other segments have been combined into All other segments. There are no changes to the total numbers. The prior year's reference figures were restated accordingly. Holiday Experiences Holiday Experiences comprises our hotel, cruise and destination activities. Hotels & Resorts The Hotels & Resorts segment comprises TUI Group's diversified portfolio of Group hotel brands and hotel companies. The segment includes ownership in hotels, joint ventures with local partners, stakes in companies giving TUI a significant influence, and hotels operated under management contracts. In FY 2018, Hotels & Resorts comprised a total of 330 hotels with 241,207 beds. 306 TUI Hotels & Resorts, i. e. the majority, are in the four- or five-star category. 45 % were operated under management contracts, 40 % were owned by one of the hotel companies, 13 % were leased and 2 % of the hotels were managed under franchise agreements. In addition there are also 50 concept hotels operated by third party hoteliers under the TUI concept brands, TUI Sensatori, TUI Sensimar and TUI Family Life, making a total of 380 Group hotels, incuding third party. Categories of Hotels & Resorts Hotel 3 stars 4 stars 5 stars Total Beds Main brand hotels sites Riu 3 46 41 90 82,638 Spain, Mexico, Caribbea n, Cape Verde, Portugal , Morocco Robinson - 18 6 24 14,403 Spain, Greece, Turkey, Austria Blue 2 10 14 26 27,016 Cuba, Diamond Dom. Rep., Jamaica, Mexico, Saint Lucia Other 19 117 54 190 117,150 Spain, hotel Greece, companies Turkey, Egypt Total 24 191 115 330 241,207 TUI - 32 18 50 11,696* Spain, Sensatori Greece, , TUI Italy Sensimar, TUI Family - third party concept hotels * rooms As at 30 September 2018 Riu is the largest hotel company in the portfolio of Hotels & Resorts. The Majorca-based enterprise has a high proportion of regular customers and stands for professionalism and excellent service. Most of the hotels are in the premium and comfort segments and they are predominantly located in Spain, Mexico and the Caribbean. Robinson, the leading provider in the German-speaking premium club holiday segment, is characterised by its professional sport, entertainment and event portfolio. Moreover, the clubs offer high-quality hotel amenities, excellent service and spacious architecture. Most of the hotels are located in Spain, Greece, Turkey, the Maldives and Austria. The facilities are also aspirational in terms of promoting sustainable development and signing up to specific environmental standards. Blue Diamond is a fast growing resort chain in the Caribbean with a unique approach of tailoring hotels to meet the highest expectations. 26 Blue Diamond resorts are shown in the segment. Other hotel companies include in particular the Group's other core brands TUI Blue and TUI Magic Life, as well as our exclusive hotel concepts TUI Sensimar, TUI Sensatori and TUI Family Life. They provide holidays in top locations in our destinations and meet high performance, quality and environmental standards. Cruises The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With their combined fleet of 16 vessels, the three cruise lines offer different service concepts to serve different target groups. Cruise fleet by ownership structure Owned Finance Operating Total Lease Lease TUI Cruises 6 - - 6 (Joint Venture) Marella Cruises 3 2 1 6 Hapag-Lloyd 3 - 1 4 Cruises As at 30 September 2018 Hamburg-based TUI Cruises is a joint venture formed in 2008 between TUI AG and the US shipping company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., in which each partner holds a 50 % stake. With six ships so far, TUI Cruises is top-ranked in the German-speaking premium market for cruises. The Berlitz Cruise Guide, the most important international reference guide for cruise ship ratings, rated Mein Schiff 3, Mein Schiff 4, Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 6 among the world's five best liners in the category 'Large Ships'. Marella Cruises, operated under the brand Thomson Cruises until October 2017, offers voyages for different segments in the British market with a fleet of six cruise liners. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is based in Hamburg, and it holds a position of leadership in the German-language market with its fleet of four liners in the luxury and expedition cruise segments. Its flagships Europa and Europa 2 were again awarded the top rating - the 5-stars-plus category - by the Berlitz Cruise Guide. Its expedition liners include Hanseatic and Bremen. Hanseatic nature and Hanseatic inspiration will complement the luxury expedition segment from 2019. Destination Experiences The Destination Experiences segment delivers local services in the worldwide holiday destinations. TUI employs people in 49 countries to ensure these services and is among the top providers of tours, activities and excursions in the destinations. Thanks to the acquisition of the technology start-up Musement in October 2018, TUI now has an online platform that gives small and medium-sized companies the opportunity to offer their services in the holiday destinations following quality checks. Markets & Airlines (formerly Sales & Marketing) With our three regions Northern, Central and Western Region, we have well positioned sales and marketing structures providing more than 23 m customers (including via our JVs in Canada and Russia) a year with exceptional holiday experiences. Our sales activities are based on online and offline channels that also benefit from TUI's strong market position. The travel agencies include Group-owned agencies as well as joint ventures and agencies operated by third parties. Thanks to our direct customer access, we are able to build close relationships with our guests, and in future this will allow us to gear their entire

In the financial year under review, we continued our path towards a modern, fuel-efficient fleet. In 2018, the first Boeing 737 Max jets were delivered. TUI Group has ordered a total of 68 planes of this type, considered to be the state of the art in this category of aircraft. They are scheduled for delivery by 2023. Overall, there are more than 150 aircraft in the TUI fleet. Northern Region The Northern Region segment comprises tour operator activities and airlines in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics. In addition, the Canadian strategic venture Sunwing and the joint venture TUI Russia have been included within this segment. Central Region The Central Region segment comprises the tour operator activities and airlines in Germany and the tour operator activities in Austria, Switzerland and Poland. Western Region The tour operator activities and airlines in Belgium, the Netherlands and the tour operator activities in France are included within the segment Western Region. All other Segments The category 'All other segments' includes our business activities for the new markets, the French airline Corsair, the corporate centre functions of TUI AG and the interim holdings, as well as the Group's real estate companies. Research and development As a tourism service provider, the TUI Group does not engage in research and development activities comparable with manufacturing companies. This sub-report is therefore not prepared. Value-oriented Group management Management system and key performance indicators A standardised management system has been created to implement value-driven management across the Group as a whole and in its individual business segments. The value-oriented management system is an integral part of consistent Group-wide planning and controlling processes. Our key financial performance indicators for the development of the earnings position are turnover and the Group's underlying earnings before interest, taxes and expenses for the measurement of interest hedges and amortisation of goodwill (underlying EBITA). EBITA and underlying EBITA do not include measurement effects from interest hedges. In the prior year it did not include earnings effects from container shipping. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains on disposal of investments, restructuring expenses according to IAS 37, all effects of purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments as well as other expenses for and income from one-off items. One-off items carried as adjustments are income and expense items impacting or distorting the assessment of the operating profitability of the segments and the Group due to their level and frequency. These one-off items include in particular major restructuring and integration expenses not meeting the criteria of IAS 37, major expenses for litigation, gains and losses from the sale of aircraft and other material business transactions of a one-off nature. For the development of the Group's financial position in FY 2018, we have identified TUI Group's net capital expenditure and investments and net financial position as key performance indicators. Instead of the net financial position, we will report the Group's leverage ratio as the key performance indicator for its financial position from FY 2019. Key management variables used for regular value analysis are Return On Invested Capital (ROIC) and Economic Value Added. ROIC is compared with the segment-specific cost of capital. We regard specific CO2 emissions (in g CO2 / PKM) of our aircraft fleet as a key non-financial performance indicator. In order to track business performance in our segments in the course of the year, we also monitor other secondary non-financial performance indicators, such as customer numbers in Markets & Airlines, and capacity or passenger days, occupancy and average prices in Hotels & Resorts and Cruises. Information on operating performance indicators is provided in the sections 'Segmental performance' on page 67 and 'The environment' on page 86. Cost of capital (WACC) Cost of capital (WACC) Hotels Cruises Markets & TUI Group Airlines3 % 2018 2018 2018 2018 Risk-free interest 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00 rate Risk adjustment 6.00 6.48 6.47 5.72 Market risk 6.50 6.50 6.50 6.50 premium Beta factor1 0.92 1.00 0.99 0.88 Cost of equity 7.00 7.48 7.47 6.72 after taxes Cost of debt 2.55 2.55 3.66 3.66 capital before taxes Tax shield 0.64 0.05 0.84 0.74 Cost of debt 1.91 2.50 2.82 2.92 capital after taxes Share of equity2 83.26 71.58 63.89 62.32 Share of debt 16.74 28.42 36.11 37.68 capital2 WACC after taxes 6.15 6.06 5.79 5.29 Cost of equity 8.93 7.60 9.17 8.01 before taxes Cost of debt 2.55 2.55 3.66 3.66 capital before taxes Share of equity2 83.26 71.58 63.89 62.32 Share of debt 16.74 28.42 36.11 37.68 capital2 WACC before taxes 7.86 6.16 7.18 6.37 1 Segment beta based on peer group, group beta based on Capital IQ data base. 2 Segment share based on peer group, group share based on Capital IQ data base. 3 Due to insufficient statistical significance of Thomas Cook Group plc and H.I.S. Co., Ltd. shown in the standard procedure of beta regression (average of 60 monthly data points over 5 years), we have performed an alternative beta regression based on average of 104 weekly data points over two years. The alternative beta regression shows statistical significance for all peer companies. The cost of capital is calculated as the weighted average cost of equity and debt capital (WACC). While the cost of equity reflects the return expected by investors from TUI shares, the cost of debt capital is based on the average borrowing costs of the TUI Group. The cost of capital always shows pre-tax costs, i. e. costs before corporate and investor taxes. The expected return determined in this way is subjected to the same tax level as the underlying earnings included in ROIC. ROIC and Economic Value Added ROIC is calculated as the ratio of underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation of goodwill (underlying EBITA) to the average invested interest-bearing capital (invested capital) for the relevant segment. Given its definition, this performance indicator is not influenced by any tax or financial factors and has been adjusted for one-off items. From a Group perspective, invested capital is derived from liabilities, comprising equity (including non-controlling interests) and the balance of interest-bearing liabilities and interest-bearing assets and an adjustment to reflect the seasonal change in the Group's net financial position. The cumulative amortisations of purchase price allocations are then added to invested capital. Apart from ROIC as a relative performance indicator, Economic Value Added is used as an absolute value-oriented performance indicator. Economic Value Added is calculated as the product of ROIC less associated capital costs multiplied by invested interest-bearing capital. Invested Capital EUR million Notes 2018 2017 Equity 4,333.6 3,533.7 Subscribed capital (23) 1,502.9 1,501.6 Capital reserves (24) 4,200.5 4,195.0 Revenue reserves (25) - 2,005.3 - 2,756.9 Non-controlling interest (27) 635.5 594.0 plus interest bearing financial 3,516.2 3,328.2 liability items Pension provisions and similar (28) 994.8 1,127.4 obigations Non-current financial liabilities (30), (36) 2,250.7 1,761.2 Current financial liabilities (30), (36) 192.2 171.9 Derivative financial instruments (36) 78.5 267.7 less financial assets 3,390.1 3,024.7 Financial assets available for (36) 54.3 69.5 sale Derivative financial instruments (36) 525.0 295.3 Cash and cash equivalents (21), (36) 2,548.0 2,516.1 Other financial assets 262.8 143.8 = Invested Capital before 4,459.7 3,837.2 addition of effects from purchase price allocation Invested Capital excluding 3,837.2 3,880.1 effects from purchase price allocation prior year Seasonal adjustment1 500.0 500.0 ? Invested capital before 4,648.2 4,358.7 addition of effects from purchase price allocation2 Invested Capital before addition 4,459.7 3,837.2 of effects from purchase price

