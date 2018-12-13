

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) announced its trading statement for the 13 weeks to 2 December 2018. Growth in revenue (retail) was 12.0% to 390.7 million pounds, in line with the Group's guidance for the year. As at 2 December 2018, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of 411 million pounds and external borrowings of 286 million pounds.



Tim Steiner, Ocado's CEO, said: 'The new capacity that we have brought on stream in CFCs 3 and 4 in Andover and Erith has enabled us to again report double digit growth in new customer acquisition. Both facilities are performing well and Erith continues to ramp up in line with our expectations.'



