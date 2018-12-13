

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) reported that its post-tax earnings for the full year rose to 47.39 million euros or 4.69 euros per share from 43.87 million euros or 4.35 euros per share in the prior year.



Total revenues for the year grew to 1.02 billion euros from 993.88 million euros last year.



The outlook for the coming financial yearis still influenced by numerous developments the industries that are important for Bertrandt, whose outcome is currently not conclusively assessed. Depending on the development of thedescribed factors there maybe opportunities or risks applying to the Bertrandt Group. As long as the risks described do not manifest and the chances are still intact, Bertrandt expects a positive corporate development for the coming fiscal year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX