BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Swiss National Bank retained the interest rate on sight deposits at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor was kept unchanged between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



Following the decision, the franc changed little against its major counterparts.



The franc was trading at 1.1294 against the euro, 1.2568 against the pound, 114.40 against the yen and 0.9921 against the greenback around 3:33 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX