Developer of the PredictSURE IBD prognostic test awarded £100K from Innovate UK's 'Precision medicine technologies: shaping the future' fund to support feasibility study.

PredictImmune, developer of prognostic tools to guide treatment of patients with immune-mediated diseases, announced today that it has been awarded a grant of £100,000 by Innovate UK, the UK's innovation agency.

PredictImmune is focussed on the development of predictive tools to enable the delivery of personalised medicine for immune-mediated diseases. Whilst these common, debilitating diseases are highly heterogenous in both disease course and outcome, the lack of predictive tools means that all patients are treated with a "one size fits all" standard of care, resulting in sub-optimal treatment for many patients. PredictImmune's first product, PredictSURE IBD, which will launch in January 2019, will enable the stratification of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients at the point of diagnosis, based on their risk of relapse. The test will allow the use of more aggressive treatments to be focussed on those patients at the greatest risk of aggressive disease; focussing on the optimal use of existing treatments to improve patient outcomes.

The grant announced today, will be used to fund a feasibility study into the use of biomarkers to predict patient response to new and existing treatments. The success of this study could pave the way to biomarker stratified clinical trials and facilitate the discovery and development of more effective new treatments for immune-mediated diseases. These studies will be carried out in collaboration with leading pharma companies active in IBD and will form the foundation of future studies with other pharma partners for PredictImmune.

Paul Kinnon, CEO, PredictImmune commented: "We are delighted to receive support from Innovate UK in the form of this grant. The commercially driven feasibility studies, using our prognostic test for IBD, PredictSURE IBD, will identify which patients will benefit from the early use of more aggressive treatments and which treatment they will best respond to. The study takes us a step closer to achieving our goal of personalised medicine in IBD.

"Momentum within the company has increased exponentially over the last few weeks, with a number of notable achievements, including new patent grants and allowances across the UK, EU and Canada, the announcement of a joint study with the US Crohn's and Colitis Foundation to prove efficacy for PredictSURE IBD in the US market and, most recently, CE IVD certification for PredictSURE IBD. All these activities pave the way for further significant progress in the weeks ahead."

