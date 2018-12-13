Third Bridge Recognised for Third Consecutive Year as One of Britain's Fastest Growing Companies

LONDON, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Bridge, a leading research firm serving investment companies, has again been recognised as one of Britain's 100 fastest growing companies by The Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Fast Track 100. The inclusion marks the third consecutive year Third Bridge has been honoured with the distinction.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797654/Third_Bridge_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797653/Third_Bridge.jpg )



The list recognises and celebrates Britain's private companies with the fastest-growing sales over their latest three financial years. It is compiled by Fast Track and published in The Sunday Times each December.

"We are proud to be named alongside other tremendous companies as one of Britain's fastest growing private businesses," said Emmanuel Tahar, co-founder and chief executive officer at Third Bridge. "Growth is something we never take for granted, and it's earned client by client, project by project, deal by deal. This is a tribute to our clients and our 800-plus employees for what we're building together."

For more information on the award, and to see the full list of honourees, please visit http://www.fasttrack.co.uk.

About Third Bridge

Third Bridge is an independent research company that provides strategy consultants, private equity firms, hedge funds, and credit funds with the key information they need to make informed investment decisions.

We do this by providing unique human insights into companies and markets through primary research and consultations with specialists.

Our team of over 800 employees is spread across eight offices in three continents, providing a range of complementary services to a global client base.

For more information, please visit www.thirdbridge.com