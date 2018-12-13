Top Scottish Law Firm Stronachs Implements iManage Work for Document and Email Management

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2018, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Stronachs LLP - one of Scotland's leading independent law firms - has selected iManage Work for its document and email management, all in the iManage Cloud .



"The goal was to move to iManage," said Ken Roberts, IT Manager, Stronachs. "All my research on iManage - including its prevalence among the top 200 UK law firms - showed that it was truly a superior Work Product Management platform. From a future-proofing perspective, we felt it made the most sense to go with iManage Cloud."

With iManage Cloud, Stronachs has been able to search and find critical files - and gain secure access from remote work locations - much easier than with its previous system, enhancing firm productivity. Additionally, iManage Cloud removes the burden of product upgrades and updates from the firm, simplifying IT administration.

"By moving to iManage Cloud, we're always on the latest version of iManage Work without any downtime," added Roberts. "iManage takes care of all upgrades and product updates automatically, without any action required on my end."

iManage partner Tiger Eye Consulting managed the iManage Cloud implementation for Stronachs and completed it quickly and smoothly in time for the firm's move deadline.

"The benefits of a high-performance cloud built for professionals is drawing increasing numbers of highly regarded law firms like Stronachs to the iManage Cloud," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "Firms gain the industry's leading Work Product Management capabilities as an easily implemented cloud service, giving them a valuable edge over competitors who are still relying on out-of-date technology."

For additional details on how Stronachs is using iManage Cloud, please read the case study: Stronachs Moves Work Product Management to iManage Cloud .

