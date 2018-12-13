sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.12.2018 | 10:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2018-12-13Loan1047Coupon5.00 %ISIN-codeSE0001149311Maturity2020-12-01Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250Volume offered, SEK mln3,250Volume bought, SEK mln750Number of bids7Number of accepted bids2Average yield-0.465 %Lowest accepted yield-0.465 %Highest yield-0.465 %% accepted at lowest yield100.00

Auction date2018-12-13
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln1,000
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids5
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield0.649 %
Lowest accepted yield0.648 %
Highest yield0.650 %
% accepted at lowest yield100.00


