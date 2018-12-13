CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial and CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A. Announce Indicative Results of the Case Tender Offer

London, 13 December 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI ) (CNH Industrial or the Guarantor) together with its subsidiary CNH Industrial Finance Europe S.A., a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 24, boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B-155849 (the Company) hereby announce, on a non-binding basis, the indicative results of the Company's invitation to eligible holders (subject to the offer restrictions referred to below) of the Company's outstanding €700,000,000 2.875 per cent. Notes due 27 September 2021 guaranteed by CNH Industrial (ISIN: XS1114452060) (the 2021 Notes) to tender their 2021 Notes for purchase by the Company for cash up to an aggregate maximum acceptance amount of €300,000,000 in aggregate nominal amount (the Maximum Acceptance Amount) (the Offer).

The Offer was announced on 5 December 2018 and was made on the terms and subject to the offer and distribution restrictions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 5 December 2018 (the Tender Offer Memorandum).

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The Offer expired at 5.00 p.m. CET on 12 December 2018 (the Expiration Deadline).

As at the Expiration Deadline, the Company had received valid tenders of €268,445,000 in aggregate nominal amount of 2021 Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

The Company hereby announces its non-binding intention to accept for purchase valid tenders of 2021 Notes pursuant to the Offer for an indicative aggregate nominal amount of €268,445,000, with no pro-rata scaling.

The Purchase Yield, the Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate and the Purchase Price shall be determined at or around 12 noon (CET) today in the manner described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. As soon as practicable after such determination, the Company shall make a further announcement of whether it will accept valid tenders of the 2021 Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if so, (i) the final nominal amount of 2021 Notes it will accept for purchase, (ii) the Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate, (iii) the Purchase Yield, (iv) the Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest and (v) the nominal amount of 2021 Notes that will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.

The expected Settlement Date for the Offer is 17 December 2018.

Further Information

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be directed to:





Barclays Bank PLC

5 The North Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London E14 4BB

United Kingdom



Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3134 8515

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: eu.lm@barclays.com

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

London E14 5LB

United Kingdom



Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7986 8969

Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com



NatWest Markets Plc

250 Bishopsgate

London EC2M 4AA

United Kingdom







Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7678 5282

Attention: Liability Management

Email: liabilitymanagement@natwestmarkets.com

Questions and requests for assistance may also be directed to the Tender Agent.

Tender Agent Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA

United Kingdom







Telephone: +44 (0)20 7704 0880

Attention: Arlind Bytyqi

Email: cnh@lucid-is.com

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement or the Tender Offer Memorandum or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial and legal advice, including as to any tax consequences, immediately from your broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose 2021 Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee or intermediary must contact such entity if it wishes to participate in the Offer. None of the Company, the Guarantor, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent, or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates make any representation or recommendation whatsoever regarding the Offer, or any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should tender 2021 Notes in the Offer.

None of the Dealer Managers, the Tender Agent and any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information concerning the Offer, the Company, any of its affiliates (including the Guarantor) or the 2021 Notes contained in this announcement or in the Tender Offer Memorandum. None of the Company, the Guarantor, the Dealer Managers, the Tender Agent and any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates of such person, is acting for any Noteholder, or will be responsible to any Noteholder for providing any protections which would be afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Offer, and accordingly none of the Dealer Managers, the Tender Agent and any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates assumes any responsibility for any failure by the Company or the Guarantor to disclose information with regard to the Company or the 2021 Notes which is material in the context of the Offer and which is not otherwise publicly available.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON.

