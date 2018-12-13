MRG has Been Granted Licenses in Sweden for Mr Green and Evoke Gaming

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MRG has been granted two licenses in Sweden. The licenses include the iGaming sites Mr Green, Redbet, Vinnarum, Bertil and MamaMiaBingo.

MRG is a fast-growing, innovative iGaming Group with operations in 13 markets. MRG has gaming licenses in Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Sweden and the UK. In Sweden, MRG was granted the licenses through its subsidiaries Mr Green Ltd and Evoke Gaming Ltd.

MRG's strategy is to grow in regulated markets. In 2018, Mr Green has also been granted a sportsbook license in Denmark and Redbet a sportsbook license in Irland. MRG has also achieved a license in Latvia through the acquisition of the Latvian iGaming site 11.lv.

The new Swedish license system will come into force 1 January 2019.

We welcome the Swedish regulation and are looking forward to offering a superior experience in our Green Gaming environment, says Per Norman, CEO of MRG. We are especially happy about the strong emphasis on responsible gaming in the Swedish regulation since Green Gaming has been part of our strategy since the start of the company ten years ago.

For further information, please contact:

Per Norman,

CEO MRG,

tel. +46-72-230-91-91,

per.norman@mrggroup.com

Åse Lindskog,

Director Communications and IR

tel. +46-730-24-48-72

ase.lindskog@mrggroup.com

MRG is a fast-growing, innovative iGaming Group with operations in 13 markets. MRG offers a superior experience in a Green Gaming environment. MRG was founded in 2007 and operates the iGaming sites Mr Green, Redbet, 11.lv, Winning Room, Bertil, MamaMiaBingo, BingoSjov and BingoSlottet. The Group had a turnover of SEK 1,192.0 million in 2017 and has over 370 employees. MRG has gaming licenses in Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Sweden and the UK. MRG is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment under the name Mr Green & Co AB (ticker MRG). Read more at www.mrggroup.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/mrg/r/mrg-has-been-granted-licenses-in-sweden-for-mr-green-and-evoke-gaming,c2699177

The following files are available for download: