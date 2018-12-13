Thoughtonomy Signs New Partnerships to Capitalise on Demand Across Private and Public Sectors

LONDON, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast growth Intelligent Automation leader continues to expand partner network to drive growth

Thoughtonomy, the leading Intelligent Automation platform provider, today announced a series of new partnerships as it continues to strengthen its growth across a broad range of vertical sectors and enterprise sizes.

Amongst these partnerships is a new agreement with Agilisys, one of the UK's fastest growing cloud and digital transformation specialists, employing more than 1,500 people. Agilisys boasts a strong presence and track record within the public sector, where demand for intelligent automation is accelerating rapidly.

Agilisys will now be able to offer clients access to Thoughtonomy's Virtual Workforce platform. As such, it will enable a wide range of public services organizations, including Local Authorities, to benefit from a flexible and scalable pool of digital labor which can streamline and speed up manual and repetitive processes, and liberate frontline staff to focus on delivering better experiences for citizens.

Terry Walby, CEO and founder of Thoughtonomy said: "We've made great progress this year in recruiting like-minded, ambitious partners across the globe, who can see the huge benefits that Intelligent Automation can deliver to their customers, and also the opportunity to drive their own revenues within this rapidly growing, innovative market. We will continue to expand our strategic partner network into 2019 to scale our operations globally and across all vertical sectors and to drive further growth."

Thoughtonomy has enrolled PSTG as a partner. The firm has strong expertize in supporting digital transformation within the UK's National Health Service (NHS) and an unrivalled understanding of Health Citizen Journeys. PSTG supports Sustainability and Transformational Partnerships (STPs), working across acute, primary social care and mental health.

The new partnership with PSTG builds on Thoughtonomy's current work in the public sector, working with a range of Local Authorities and healthcare organisations.

Thoughtonomy has also onboarded new partners including: Identity Methods, a leading provider of Identity Management and Data Security solutions; Roc Technologies, one of the UK's fastest growing digital transformation service providers; NETconnection, a specialist in digital transformation across both private and public sectors with over 30 NHS partnerships; and T-Tech, which provides technology, consulting and support for small and medium-sized enterprises and consultancy firms, with a specialism in finance and accountancy.

Today's announcement represents another major milestone in Thoughtonomy's growth strategy, as it continues its 12 month plan to increase its channel business in order to capitalize on widespread demand for its unique SaaS based model for delivering intelligent automation.

By signing up to Thoughtonomy's enhanced partner program and being able to offer clients Thoughtonomy's market-leading Intelligent Automation technology, partners can ensure they have a differentiated offering in one of the fastest-growing, dynamic areas of the technology sector. The program offers a range of benefits to partners, including lead referrals, co-selling assistance, demand generation support, certification training and dedicated account management.

Thoughtonomy's network of strategic partners spans more than 150 countries worldwide, ensuring it has local representation and skilled resources to deliver Intelligent Automation to businesses across all sectors. Current partners include Microsoft, Atos, Ultima Business Solutions, Fujitsu and Symphony Ventures.

Today's news comes on the back of a period of impressive growth; Thoughtonomy has consistently reported Year on Year growth over 300%, with growth of 316% reported in 2017. The company was recently ranked in the top set of high-growth UK tech firms, placing fourth in the Sunday Times Hiscox Fast Track 100 and number 11 in the Deloitte Fast 50 on the back of its rapid international expansion and organic growth.

About Thoughtonomy

Thoughtonomy is a UK-headquartered AI software company that enables organizations and the people they employ to do more and achieve more. The company's award-winning SaaS-based Intelligent Automation platform, gives companies access to a pool of cloud based intelligent digital workers that can perform the repetitive, time-intensive tasks that slow people down. By integrating this digital workforce with their human teams, companies can accelerate growth and achieve a step change in efficiency.

Thoughtonomy was founded in the UK in 2013 and now supports more than 200 clients spread across a wide range of industries in 29 countries. The company has offices in London and Manchester in the UK, as well as New York and Austin in the US.