Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Changes to the Board composition

Bermuda, 13 December 2018.Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("Avance Gas" or the "Company") announces that Kate Blankenship has resigned as board member in the Company. The Company would like to thank Mrs. Blankenship for her contribution during her directorship.

For further queries, please contact:
Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO, Tel: +47 22 00 48 15, E-mail: p.simonsen@avancegas.com (mailto:p.simonsen@avancegas.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



