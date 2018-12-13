Specialty retailer part of elite group of companies being considered for UK Customer Satisfaction Awards

Big Yellow, M&S International featured in top UK CX events and awards as well

InMoment, the leader in cloud-based customer experience intelligence, announced that Edinburgh Woollen Mill has been named a finalist in the UK Customer Satisfaction Awards. The winners will be named at a black-tie event in London on the evening of 5 March 2019.

Founded in 1942 in Langholm, Scotland, Edinburgh Woollen Mill is a private, independently owned retailer specialising in high quality, high value clothing, homewares and destination shopping for tourists. In recent years, the company has invested in a string of acquisitions. Thanks to this successful strategy, Edinburgh Woollen Mill has grown substantially, and can now be considered the best mid-market performer in the sector, delivering good consistent growth, and market-leading customer experience.

The Best Use of Customer Insight award recognises organisations that have successfully used customer insight in an innovative way to gain competitive advantage. Entrants are required to submit information relating to strategy which drove the customer insight as well as the expected outcomes and the actual results of this use of customer insight. Judges will look for a consistent approach to data collection together with evidence of new data analysis methods where appropriate. Edinburgh Woolen Mill utilises InMoment to collect, analyse, distill and socialise customer intelligence.

"We are delighted to be a finalist in this category," said Lynn Candlish, retail operations co-ordinator at Edinburgh Woollen Mill. "Upon implementing our insights programme, we quickly realised that through improving our customer metrics we can get better business results. It has been a real cultural shift for us. The retail team has done a great job of embedding the programme alongside a new customer strategy and we are already seeing some real improvements in our operation on the shopfloor. We believe effective and consistent use of our customer insights will ensure we achieve our goal of putting our customer at the heart of everything we do."

Additional InMoment clients have also been recognised as CX leaders in the region. Marks Spencer International took first place for Best Use of Voice of Customer at the Engage Awards, with Big Yellow taking second place and a Highly Commended award at the same event.

John Heatherington, head of international operations at M&S International, was a featured speaker at the Customer Engagement event in London.

About InMoment

InMoment is a cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform, arming brands with compelling insights to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. InMoment's industry-leading analytics power a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE) and Employee Engagement solutions. InMoment also provides strategic guidance, support, and related services to more than 435 brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

