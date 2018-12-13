Next Games Oyj: Next Games Corporation: Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting 2019

Next Games Corporation Company Release 13 December 2018 at 12.00 (EET)



NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2019



Next Games Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2019 as follows:

- Financial Statement Bulletin for financial year 2018 on Friday 15 February 2019

- Business Review for January-March 2019 on Friday 26 April 2019

- Half-year Review for January-June 2019 on Friday 26 July 2019

- Business Review for January-September 2019 on Friday 1 November 2019



Next Games' Annual Report 2018 is scheduled to be published in calendar week 9, 2019 at the latest.



Next Games' Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 21 May 2019.



Additional information:

Saara Bergström

CMO & Investor Relations

investors@nextgames.com

+358 (0)50 483 3896



About Next Games

Next Games (Helsinki Nasdaq First North: NXTGMS) is the first publicly listed mobile game developer and publisher in Finland, specializing in games based on entertainment franchises, such as movies, TV series or books. The developers of the critically acclaimed The Walking Dead: No Man's Land redefines the way franchise entertainment transforms into highly engaging service-based mobile games. Next Games launched The Walking Dead: Our World on 12 July, which utilizes cutting edge AR technology and is powered by Google Maps. Currently Next Games is working on four new games based on popular entertainment franchises including a mobile game for the popular Blade Runner franchise. Next Games employs over 140 people and is based in Helsinki, Finland. For more information head to www.nextgames.com (http://www.nextgames.com/)

