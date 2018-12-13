Ossur Hf: Financial calendar 2019

Announcement no. 71/2018

13 December 2018

Össur's financial calendar 2019

Interim Report Q4 2018 and Annual Report for 2018 5 February 2019 Annual General Meeting 7 March 2019 Interim Report Q1 2019 30 April 2019 Interim Report Q2 2019 25 July 2019 Interim Report Q3 2019 22 October 2019 Interim Report Q4 2019 and Annual Report for 2019 4 February 2020 Annual General Meeting 12 March 2020

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dhreidarsson@ossur.com , +354 515 1380

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ OMX: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. A recognized "Technology Pioneer," Össur invests significantly in research and product development-its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com (http://www.ossur.com/)

