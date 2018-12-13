CHPTAC Sales at 100 Kilo Tons in 2018, Health Risk Impeding Demand, Finds Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The CHPTAC market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth, with global demand likely to surpass 117 kilo tons in 2018, according to a latest report by Fact.MR. Wide application of 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) in paper and textile industry continues to offset some of the sluggishness, however, regulations and availability of less potent alternatives is impeding demand.

The demand for CHPTAC from end-use industries such as paper and textile continues to be steady. The use of paper in the packaging industry is increasing consistently in recent years, especially in North America and Europe. However, as the paper industry in North America is moving towards eco-friendly paper production CHPTAC is losing favor among end-users.

High toxicity in inorganic compounds and chemicals used in paper industry is leading to the legal restrictions on consumption. Moreover, the introduction of stringent greenhouse gas emission regulation and rise in environmental awareness is creating impediments to demand. However, increasing crude oil prices and rise in oil & gas exploring activities in the US can create few opportunities for stakeholders.

In addition to the US, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is another lucrative region in the CHPTAC market. The demand for CHPTAC is also growing in textile and water-treatment industries in APEJ.

In the oil & gas industry, CHPTAC is widely used in cationisation of guar gum, which is used as a key raw material in fracking sands. Moreover, rise in gaur cultivation in India has resulted in increasing exports of gaur from India to the United States.

Paper Industry to Account for Largest Share in CHPTAC Market

Fact.MR expects the paper industry to emerge as one of the largest users of CHPTAC in papermaking process. The demand is expected to surpass 70 kilo tons by 2018 end. Paper-based packaging is gaining popularity owing to its versatility and cost-efficiency. The packaging industry is using paper on a large scale to develop various types of packaging such as paperboard, containerboard, shipping sacks, and paper bags.

Traditionally, paper manufacturers worldwide used high quantity of retention agents, especially cationic substances. In recent years, the addition of these substances in paper manufacturing has triggered economic and environmental issues with the rise in contamination of effluents. In the last few years, semisynthetic compounds produced from natural polymers have found large application in paper industry.

Modification of natural polymers to develop new materials with specific properties have been the key focus area of manufacturers. This is driving the demand for 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride for cationic modification of cellulose.

Modified natural polysaccharides made using CHPTAC are emerging as a sustainable alternative to non-biodegradable and synthetic polysaccharides, thus supporting the development of new processes and products in paper industry.

Cationic Starch to Witness HugeDemand in Paper and Textile Industry

Fact.MR study estimates that CHPTAC is likely to find wide application in cationisation of starch, with demand expected to reach nearly 100 kilo tons in 2018. Cationic starch is witnessing growing demand as the wet-end additives in the paper industry as it helps in improving mechanical strength, reduces wastewater pollution, and enables faster drainage.

Cationic starch is also witnessing increasing demand in salt-free dying of cotton fiber. Chemical cationization is allowing cotton fibers to be dyed without using salt. Moreover, cotton fabric cationized using CHPTAC has resulted in significantly higher color strength. It also enhanced dye uptake properties, resulting in better dyeing without using or adding salt.

The demand for CHPTAC is also likely to increase in the oil & gas industry owing to the improving market condition for crude oil and rise in exploring activities. Moreover, the US is likely to witness an increase in rig count, resulting in the US emerging as one of the largest oil producer behind Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The Fact.MR report tracks the CHPTAC market for the period 2018-2027. According to the report, the CHPTAC market is expected to reach CAGR of 2.4% in terms of volume during the forecast period.

