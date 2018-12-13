

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - After a positive start, the German stock market has slipped into the red, with investors, treading cautiously ahead of a slew of economic data from the zone, taking some profits after two successive days of gains.



The benchmark DAX is down 12.55 points, or 0.11 percent, at 10,916.88, off an early high of 10,987.29.



The market has gained 1.38 percent on Wednesday, after having moved up by 1.5 percent a day earlier.



Fresenius is declining by about 2.4%. Vonovia, Deutsche Telekom, Covestro and Deutsche Boerse are lower by 1 to 2%.



BMW is gaining more than 2%. Wirecard, Deutsche Post, BASF, Daimler, RWE, Volkswagen, Adidas and Siemens are gaining 0.8% - 1.2%.



Markets in Europe are looking ahead to the latest policy decision of the European Central Bank, due at 7:45 am ET.



The bank is set to confirm today that its four-year long quantitative easing programme, which saw the bank buying EUR 2.6 trillion worth of bonds in a bid to rescue the Eurozone economy, will conclude in December.



The main refi rate is currently at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent, while the marginal lending facility is at 0.25 percent.



In September, the ECB Staff trimmed the growth projections for this year, and next, to 2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Draghi will release the latest set of projections on Thursday that is expected to reveal a further downgrade of the forecast for the coming years and refer to downside risks.



Asian markets ended on a high note once again, riding on optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal before the expiry of the 90-day truce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX