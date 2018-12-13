Chrysotile Industry Veteran Turns 100

MOSCOW, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The International Alliance of Trade Union Organisations Chrysotile extends hearty congratulations to Sergei Moiseyev, a veteran of the Uralasbest plant. On behalf of the workers at all of the chrysotile industry's enterprises, the Alliance wishes Sergei good Ural health, family happiness and an active life!

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678828/International_Alliance_of_Trade_Union_Organizations_Chrysotile_Logo.jpg )



Sergei Moiseyev is a veteran of the World War II and a qualified specialist. He spent almost 25 years working conscientiously at the Uralasbest plant as a senior locomotive operator. Day after day, he drove a train full of rock containing chrysotile asbestos from a mine.

The International Alliance of Trade Union Organisations Chrysotile is proud of the veterans of the industry who dedicated decades of their lives to extracting and producing chrysotile asbestos. Their example is worthy of emulation and motivates young people to follow in their footsteps.

The health and vital power of industry veterans demonstrate vividly that the assertions of the anti-asbestos lobby that the mineral is dangerous are unfounded. Uralasbest alone has 97 veterans who are more than 90 years old!

Many of the workers in the industry represent entire dynasties. Just like their fathers and grandfathers, young specialists are engaged in the production of chrysotile asbestos and goods based on it.

The is the best proof of the material's safety and enterprises' close monitoring of and attention to their workers. The International Alliance of Trade Union Organisations Chrysotile solemnly declares that controlled use of chrysotile asbestos does not pose any health risks. This has been proven by numerous international studies and many years of practical work.