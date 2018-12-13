The "EU - Concentrated Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the EU concentrated juice market, providing a detailed survey and the most recent data on its market size and volume, EU trade, price dynamics, domestic production, and turnover in the industry.

The market trends section reveals the main issues and uncertainties concerning the industry, while the medium-term forecast uncovers market prospects.

The attractivity index (IB Index) summarizes the source of existing opportunities as they occur in this market, as well as an interpretation of the trade figures.

Data Coverage

Concentrated juice market size and value;

EU production, split by EU Member States;

Concentrated juice production by type;

Profiles of the leading companies;

EU trade (intra and extra);

Prices for concentrated juice (producer, import and export);

Trade structure and market channels;

Concentrated juice market outlook to 2025;

Per Capita Consumption.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Most Promising Products

5. Most Promising Supplying Countries

6. Most Promising Overseas Markets

7. Production

8. Imports

9. Exports

10. Profiles of Major Producers

11. Country Profiles

