On request of Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ), company registration number 556981-7660, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's class D shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier with effect from December 14, 2018. The company today has 175,251 preferential shares, 209, 977, 491 class A shares, 546, 071, 540 class B shares and 3,159, 080 class D shares. Instrument: Class D Shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SBB D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number class D shares to be 3,159,080 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011844091 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 164962 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 80 00.