sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,97 Euro		-0,14
-0,66 %
WKN: A0LBHG ISIN: GB00B1FH8J72 Ticker-Symbol: SVT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERN TRENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEVERN TRENT PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,03
21,433
12:15
21,04
21,43
12:14
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEVERN TRENT PLC
SEVERN TRENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEVERN TRENT PLC20,97-0,66 %