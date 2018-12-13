PewDiePie Raises 239 Thousand Pounds to Support CRY

NEW DELHI, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In a unique bid to raise money for the underprivileged children of India, PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg, UK-based Swedish YouTuber set an online fund-raiser on a popular crowd-funding site 'GoFundMe', and asked his followers to come forward and support CRY - Child Rights and You.

Within just a few hours a whopping 239 thousand pounds were raised to support Indian children. His conviction to bring about a change inspired people to come forward for a common goal. His call to action went viral and within a span of just one day, more than ten thousand followers came forward voluntarily to support the cause, resulting in cumulating the fund. PewDiePie's voluntary initiative has proved that action of one individual holds the power to bring in the change.

Thanking the donors, Puja Marwaha, CEO at CRY said, "In just a little over 24 hours, thousands of people from all over the world came together to help Indian children realise their dreams. Our faith, in the power that every single individual has to bring about change, stays strong! YOU keep us going. YOU make all the difference in the world."

Talking about the fund-raiser, Puja Marwaha, CEO at CRY- Child Rights and You said, "It is heart-warming to see countless people transcending geographical and cultural boundaries around the world coming together to raise funds for children and their rights. At CRY, we have always believed that it will need all our collective efforts to be able to transform lives of all children. We do encourage all to walk an extra mile to create an impact at the grassroots level - a contribution that goes a long way to ensure that children are able to spend a happy childhood and grow to their full potential."

"It's once again proved that it doesn't just take a village to raise a child, it takes the whole world," she added.

About CRY:

CRY - Child Rights and You is an Indian NGO that believes in every child's right to a childhood - to live, learn, grow and play. For 4 decades, CRY and its 850 initiatives have worked with parents and communities to ensure Lasting Change in the lives of more than 2,000,000 underprivileged children, across 23 states in India. For more information, please visit us at http://www.cry.org.

For media enquiries contact:

Abhik Bhattacharya

E-mail ID: abhik.bhattacharya@crymail.org

