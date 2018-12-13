

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced the company anticipates 2019 net earnings per share will be in the range of $4.02 to $4.12. Non-GAAP adjusted net earnings per share is anticipated to be in the range of $4.75 to $4.85, which assumes non-GAAP core revenue growth of approximately 4%.



Thomas Joyce, Jr., CEO, said, 'We are very pleased with our 2018 performance year-to-date. We delivered strong revenue growth and operating margin expansion, double-digit earnings per share growth and closed over $2 billion in acquisitions including IDT, a leading player in the genomics consumables market. We believe this year's solid cash flow performance - in addition to our exceptional balance sheet capacity - positions us very well for future strategic capital deployment.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX