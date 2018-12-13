Bombardier Transportation: BST wins second contract to build cars for the growing high-speed rail network

Second order of new Chinese standard high-speed train cars demonstrates Bombardier joint venture's competitiveness and ability to deliver proven high-speed mobility solutions

Bombardier has been increasingly active in developing China's advanced railway networks with multiple high-speed railcar orders

BERLIN, Dec. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd. (BST), a joint venture of global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation, announced today that it has won a second contract this year to support China's evolving high-speed rail network. The new contract, awarded by China Railway Corp. (CRC), is to supply 168 CR400AF new Chinese standard high-speed train cars and is valued at approximately 3.1 billion CNY ($453 million US, 399 million euro). Bombardier Transportation owns 50% of the shares in BST, which is consolidated by Bombardier Transportation's partner CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd. The 168 cars will be configured into fifteen 8-car trainsets and three 16-car trainsets with an operating speed of 350 km/h.

Jianwei Zhang, President, Bombardier Transportation China, said, "This repeat order comes just three months after the previous, clearly demonstrating the pace of development in the Chinese high-speed rail market as well as the trust that CRC has placed in our products and performance. We are confident that our ability to consistently meet our customers' quality, quantity, timing and cost requirements, in combination with our focus on long-term sustainable success in China, has been key to our achievements in this fiercely-competitive market."

In September 2018, BST won its initial Chinese standard high-speed train contract and all 120 (five 8-car trainsets and five 16-car trainsets) are on schedule to be delivered by the end of this year. The on-time and quality delivery has earned the industry's trust in BST, leading to this second order while also demonstrating the joint ventures' efficiency and ability to compete in, and add value to high-speed rail mobility in China.

Bombardier Transportation in China is the full solution provider across the entire value chain. From vehicles and propulsion to services and design, Bombardier Transportation in China has six joint ventures, seven wholly foreign-owned enterprises, and more than 7,000 employees. Together, the joint ventures have delivered more than 4,000 railway passenger cars, 580 electric locomotives and over 2,500 metro cars, Monorail, APM (Automated People Mover), and trams to China's growing urban mass transit markets. Through its joint ventures, Bombardier also provides propulsion and signaling systems to third party metro car builders for use in more than 30 Chinese cities.

About BST

Founded in 1998, Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd. (abbreviated as BST) is a Sino-foreign joint venture enterprise located in Qingdao and jointly invested by CRRC Sifang Locomotive & Rolling Stock Co., Ltd., and Bombardier Inc. With over 3,800 employees and a plant of more than 700,000 sqm, BST Business Scope integrates the whole value chain of the production of railway vehicles; design, manufacturing, maintenance and after-sales services. BST products cover from high-grade passenger cars and luxurious double-deckers to electric multiple units (EMU) ranging up to very-high-speed trains and commuter trains, with a project portfolio present in both the internal market of China and the export market. BST has delivered more than 4000 high speed train cars and railway passenger cars.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.



For information